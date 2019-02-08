Detroit Pistons Acquire Thon Maker as Part of Three-Team Deal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Thon Maker from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal which sent Pistons forward Stanley Johnson to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Maker, 7-1, 221, averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 35 games with the Bucks this season. Drafted 10th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, Maker has appeared in 166 career NBA games (46 starts), and has averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Born in South Sudan, Maker emigrated to Australia at age six. He moved to the United States to play high school basketball in Louisiana and Virginia and was named Gatorade Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season. He then moved to Canada where he played at Athlete Institute Academy in Mono, Ontario and was named the 2016 League MVP of the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association.

Maker, 21, was a member of the World Select Team which participated in the 2015 Nike Hoop Summit and was also voted to the All American team at the 2014 NBA Players Association Top 100 Camp.

Johnson is in his fourth NBA season after being drafted eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft. In 267 career games, he’s averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.