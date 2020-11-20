Detroit Pistons Acquire Dewayne Dedmon From Atlanta

DETROIT– The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired center Dewayne Dedmon from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Tony Snell and guard Khyri Thomas.

Dedmon, 7-0, 245, joins the Pistons after playing for Sacramento and Atlanta in 2019-20. The seven-year pro signed with Sacramento in the 2019 offseason and was dealt to Atlanta prior to the trade deadline this past February. Dedmon tallied averages of 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.6 minutes in 44 games (18 starts) a season ago.

Dedmon also played for the Hawks from 2017-19, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes over 126 games (98 starts). Prior to signing with Atlanta in 2017, Dedmon suited up for San Antonio, Orlando, Philadelphia and Golden State. The USC product made his NBA debut for the Warriors on Nov. 18, 2013. He holds career averages of 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 18.3 minutes through 394 games (194 starts).

Snell recorded averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.8 minutes per game in 59 contests (57 starts) for the Pistons in 2019-20. Detroit acquired Snell in a draft-night trade with Milwaukee in 2019.

Thomas arrived in Detroit via a draft-night trade in 2018 after he was selected with the 38th overall pick by Philadelphia. Thomas played in 34 games for the Pistons over the last two seasons, finishing with career marks of 2.3 points and 0.6 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game.