Blake Griffin Named to 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team

The NBA announced today that Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has been named to the 2018-19 All-NBA Third Team. This marks Griffin’s fifth All-NBA honor, having earned all-league distinction in four-straight seasons from 2011-15. He becomes the first Piston to be named to an All-NBA team since Andre Drummond was a third-team selection in 2015-16.

Griffin garnered his first All-NBA honor as a Piston, helping lead the club to its first NBA Playoffs appearance since 2015-16. Griffin, a 2019 NBA All-Star selection, posted averages of a team-high 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.4 assists in 75 games, becoming the first player in franchise history to average at least 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He was one of three NBA players on the year to post such numbers (G. Antetokounmpo and L. James). The six-time NBA All-Star ranked 12th in the NBA and sixth in the Eastern Conference in scoring average, while his 35.0 minutes per contest was tied for seventh among all NBA players.

The Oklahoma native set a career high in scoring and made a career-best 189 3-pointers, marking the second-highest 3-point total in a single season in Pistons history. Griffin’s 24.5 points per game tied the ninth-highest scoring average in team history and he became just the sixth Piston to ever score 50-plus points in a game. His 445 total points in January marked a franchise record for the most points scored in a single month.

Griffin is joined on the All-NBA Third Team by Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City), Kemba Walker (Charlotte), LeBron James (L.A. Lakers) and Rudy Gobert (Utah).

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.