A big deal: How the Pistons recovered from what seemed the darkest day in franchise history

(EDITOR’S NOTE: While the NBA season is in limbo amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pistons.com will periodically look back at some of the most significant personnel moves – trades, free-agent signings, draft picks – in Pistons history.)

July 4, 2000 – while the rest of America was off at picnics, parades and baseball games – seemed like the darkest day in Pistons franchise history.

Grant Hill, 27 and a five-time All-Star, struck a free-agent deal with the Orlando Magic and – poof! – he was gone.

It might not have induced the same level of bitter disappointment that losing Game 7 of the 1988 or 2005 Finals did, but it fostered an even worse emotion: despair. Even in the gloom of those Game 7 locker rooms, there was the certainty that the Bad Boys and the Goin’ to Work Pistons would get their chance at redemption.

There was no such certainty for the future of the 2000-01 Pistons and beyond with Hill – on whose shoulders so much was laden, labeled as Michael Jordan’s heir when the Pistons drafted him in 1994 – gone in a flash.

Instead, July 4, 2000 turned out to be the day the Pistons added the first building block of what would become an NBA championship team just four years later – a team that would win 50 or more games for seven consecutive seasons and play in six straight conference finals.

Orlando had pointed to the summer of 2000 with grand designs of scoring an unprecedented free-agent coup, wooing not only Hill but Tracy McGrady and Tim Duncan, as well. Duncan eventually decided to remain in San Antonio – imagine the despair on the south central Texas plains if that hadn’t played out – but the Magic got McGrady and weren’t about to let Hill get out of town without agreeing to a maximum deal.

Today’s NBA contracts can be no more than five years in length if signing with the original team or four years if switching franchises. Back then, it was seven and six years. And the annual raises were larger, too – 10 percent if signing with another team, 12.5 percent if with the original team. So the difference between getting a six- or a seven-year deal for Hill were significant – about $20 million over the life of the contract.

But the only way for Hill to get the larger and longer deal was for the Magic to engage the Pistons in a sign and trade. Orlando originally balked; the Magic had the cap space to do the deal without the Pistons help. But when Hill and Lon Babby, the attorney he paid to negotiate his contract, threatened to move on to listen to Phoenix’s pitch, Orlando management got on the phone with the Pistons.

The Pistons asked for Ben Wallace to be a part of the return in trade. Wallace, then 25, had spent three years in Washington and one in Orlando after going undrafted in 1996 out of Virginia Union, and he’d established himself as a high-energy role player. As Orlando’s starting center in 1999-00, Wallace averaged 4.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 24 minutes a game.

That’s what the Pistons thought they were getting – a defensive plugger who could hold his own on the boards and grow with a young team in recovery mode after losing its superstar anchor.

Orlando didn’t want to give up Wallace, throwing out a few other names instead. But when the prize was Grant Hill – coming off arguably the greatest individual season in Pistons history with 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game – and the downside was seeing him sign with Phoenix, parting with an undrafted role player was about as painless as it gets in the superstar-acquisition business.

Wallace averaged 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots a game in his first Pistons season, then led the NBA in both categories (13.0 and 3.5) in his second season. He would be named NBA Defensive Player of the Year four times and be named to the All-NBA teams five times over his first tour of duty with the Pistons.

Hill, meanwhile, was beset by ankle injuries that began in his final brilliant season with the Pistons. Over his first four seasons with Orlando, Hill played in only 47 games. When the Pistons won the 2003-04 NBA championship – with Wallace playing 38 minutes a game over 81 games and earning second-team All-NBA honors – Hill didn’t suit up for a single game.

It was about as far-fetched an outcome as you could have conjured on that idyllic July 4 from four years earlier, when it seemed like a future of great possibility for the Pistons had evaporated.