The Bad Boys danced with the stars; the Bulls had the dance floor to themselves

The 10-part Chicago Bulls documentary was going to be a big deal even if the rest of the sports world hadn’t slammed on the brakes last month. Such is the mystique of Michael Jordan. But with no live sports to slake the public thirst, “The Last Dance” likely will set some sort of ratings record for ESPN.

In other words, Pistons fans still sensitive about the adulation slathered over the ’90s Bulls at the expense of the Bad Boys should be prepared for an escalation in their blood pressure over the next month as the series plays out.

The fact that sensitivity still lingers for those who lived it, now three decades on, speaks to the intensity of the rivalry that existed then – but also to the basis for those chafed feelings.

ESPN.com, doing its part to hype interest in the documentary, ran a companion piece earlier this week that attempted to rank the dynasties in NBA history. The Bad Boys came in at No. 10 on the list for their run from 1987-91, which included five straight conference finals appearances, three straight NBA Finals and back-to-back titles.

(The Goin’ to Work Pistons, FYI, were first among the honorable mentions for their six-year run from 2003-08 that included six straight conference finals and one title among consecutive Finals appearances.)

The Bulls were No. 2 behind the great Celtics dynasty that amassed 11 NBA titles from 1957-69. Chicago won six titles in an eight-year span, sandwiching three-peats around the two seasons Jordan spent riding buses while flailing at curveballs in baseball’s minor leagues.

The ESPN story explains its ratings formula – a combination of regular-season winning percentage and how far teams went in the playoffs, essentially – to give its rankings the veneer of statistical relevance and impartiality, but at its core it’s way more art than science.

What it isn’t equipped to incorporate in its assessment are the obstacles in the paths of the championship teams. In order to get out of the East, the Pistons had to slay the Larry Bird-era Celtics. To win their first NBA title, they had to snuff out the Magic Johnson-led Lakers. Before doing either of those things, they had to hold off the Jordan-Scottie Pippen Bulls.

Those are the fourth-, third- and second-ranked dynasties in ESPN’s assessment. If none of those dynasties had existed in the most concentrated era of elite teams in NBA history, how many more titles would the Bad Boys have racked up? How many more consecutive NBA Finals appearances would they have made?

Those Bulls that dominated the ’90s didn’t have to run the gauntlet the Bad Boys did. They would have been a great team in any era, but if a time machine would have allowed you to drop Jordan’s Bulls into the middle of the ’80s – with Bird’s Celtics and Magic’s Lakers dominant in each conference and the Bad Boys ascendant – they’re not winning six titles. To paraphrase LeBron James, “not six … not five … not four … not three …”

Or think of it the other way. If the Pistons timeline had come five years later – if they’d started competing for titles in 1992 instead of 1987 – would they have six or two?

Why the Bulls didn’t face the same level of cutthroat competition for their six titles is open for debate. The influence of the salary cap coming into play in a meaningful way for the first time had a leveling effect on great teams. The teams that were closest to the Bulls in the ’90s didn’t have the mechanisms in place at the time to add the pieces they’d have been able to get a decade earlier. The draft didn’t produce many dominant individuals from the mid-’80s until Shaquille O’Neal in 1992 after pumping out the likes of Bird, Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon between 1979 and 1985. Sheer luck plays a bigger role in building champions than most care to acknowledge.

At any rate, there’s not much debate that the teams the Bulls had to beat to win their titles were no match for those the Pistons had to push aside or hold off to win theirs. Don’t take my word for it. ESPN’s own ranking of dynasties has no mention of any team other than the Bad Boys that the Bulls beat on their way to those titles – not the Knicks or Pacers or Cavs in the East, not the Jazz or Suns or Sonics in the West, none of which ever won a title.

The dance partners the Pistons smartly built by Jack McCloskey and deftly coached by Chuck Daly encountered over their title-contention seasons were of the highest quality. The Pistons were dancing with the stars. The Bulls, on their last dance and through the ’90s, were partnered with Sean Spicers.