Bey leads the way: Pistons beat Raptors (again) as rookie goes for 28 & 12

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena

ROOKIE FLEX – The Pistons continue to look like big winners of draft night – even as they await the return of lottery pick Killian Hayes, who expects to be back soon from his Jan. 4 hip injury – and Saddiq Bey like the steal of the draft with the 19th pick. Bey recorded his third career double-double – 28 points and 12 rebounds – as the Pistons beat Toronto for the second time this month. Bey came into the game tied with No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards of Minnesota for most made 3-pointers this season, 79, and he broke the tie convincingly, hitting 6 of 10 from the arc. His two free throws with three seconds left and the Pistons protecting a two-point lead clinched the win. Isaiah Stewart, the 16th pick in November’s draft, continued to show the progress in shooting range that general manager Troy Weaver said he expected would come and Dwane Casey has been touting for weeks, hitting both of the 3-point attempts he took. Stewart finished with 10 points, four rebounds, a blocked shot and an assist in 23 minutes. Saben Lee, the 38th pick, sparked the Pistons early in the fourth quarter, assisting on their first two baskets – finding a cutting Sekou Doumbouya for a layup and spotting an open Bey for a corner three – and then scoring two free throws when he was fouled on a strong drive to the basket. The Pistons stretched their lead to 13 points before the Raptors rallied back within six points with seven minutes to play and Casey brought Delon Wright – who had a terrific all-around game against the team that drafted him with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists – back for Lee. With the Pistons protecting a three-point lead in the final 20 seconds, Jerami Grant hit a 17-footer to put the Pistons ahead 114-109. Grant finished with 23 points. Norm Powell led Toronto with a career-high 43 points, hitting 8 of 11 from the 3-point line.

FITS AND STARTS – When the Pistons last played Toronto – March 2 at Tampa, home for the Raptors during the NBA’s COVID-19 season to avoid border crossings – they scored 44 points in the first quarter en route to a 129-105 win. It was their best offensive outing of the season, one in which they recorded a season-high 39 assists on 48 baskets and made a season-high 20 3-point baskets on 41 attempts. They started down a similar path in this one, scoring 37 in the first quarter. With Dwane Casey’s bench severely affected by injury and roster shuffling, the second unit sputtered to start the second quarter and the Pistons managed only three points in the first six minutes of the second quarter before the starters got rolling to score 23 over the last six minutes of the second quarter for the first 60-point first half since that March 2 win over the Raptors. Toronto opened the second half with ex-Pistons center Aron Baynes instead of Chris Boucher in the middle and the Pistons started slow in the third quarter before again heating up, finishing the quarter with 25 points despite the sputtering open. Turnovers were a big reason why the Pistons went in fits and starts. Despite outrebounding Toronto by a whopping 54-30, the game stayed tight because the Pistons committed 12 more turnovers than the Raptors, 21-9.

NEW LOOKS – With Wayne Ellington missing his second straight game, Rodney McGruder joining the injury report and Hamidou Diallo still not available, Dwane Casey gave Frank Jackson his first start with the Pistons. Jackson, playing on a two-way contract, finished with seven points and two rebounds in 31 minutes. The ripple effect led to some new-look lineups for the Pistons, who used just nine players. Jackson had appeared in 10 games prior to Wednesday, averaging 2.6 points in seven minutes a game and shooting 35 percent from the 3-point arc. He hit a big basket with 1:09 to play – a nice finish late in the shot clock – to give the Pistons a seven-point lead. Ellington’s injury is being described as a right adductor strain, a hip muscle injury. Diallo remains out with a right groin strain. McGruder was not on the inactive list but was listed on the injury report with a right elbow sprain and didn’t play after earning the start in Monday’s loss to San Antonio. Dennis Smith Jr., who was out due to health and safety protocols since last playing on Thursday at Charlotte, was active but didn’t play. Casey mentioned earlier in the week that Smith would have conditioning questions after the layoff. Josh Jackson was kept in his spot off the bench at shooting guard and had one of his best games since returning from an illness that cost him the two games leading into the All-Star break. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists, hitting 5 of 8 shots, before fouling out with less than three minutes to play.