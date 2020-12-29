Minus Griffin & Rose, Pistons get glimpses of their future in spirited loss to Hawks

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 128-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

A NEW LOOK – The Pistons wouldn’t choose to go without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose often, but they learned a little about those who were left to fill their voids in their loss at Atlanta. Atlanta shot the lights out – too many chances allowed by the Pistons, but it’s hard to match the 47 percent (20 of 42) the Hawks shot in an empty gym – but there were plenty of glimmers of a bright future for the Pistons in their performance without the two players around whom so much of their offense revolves. The Pistons trailed by just six points with 1:10 left in the third quarter when Atlanta went on a 9-2 run to lead by 13. The Hawks quickly pushed it to 24 with 7:24 left, but Dwane Casey had to like the response by a young team on the ropes as the Pistons ripped off a 15-0 run. They pulled as close as five points with 1:05 to play, getting big plays from players put in positions they haven’t found themselves often. And without those two primary veteran ballhandlers, the Pistons – after averaging 19.5 turnovers a game in the first two, the Pistons committed just eight turnovers. Atlanta’s early dominance was powered by too many wide-open 3-pointers both in transition and in the half-court offense, many of the latter set up by Trae Young’s penetration. The Hawks built an early 12-point lead, but the Pistons second unit helped get them back in the game as they pulled within two midway through the second quarter before a 13-2 Hawks run. Young finished with 29 for Atlanta, which stays unbeaten at 3-0.

ROOKIE RUNDOWN – The absences of Blake Griffin and Jahlil Okafor opened up minutes for the two other Pistons first-rounders besides Killian Hayes, who started again at point guard. Saddiq Bey stepped into Griffin’s spot in the starting frontcourt as Jerami Grant moved to power forward and Bey lined up at small forward. Isaiah Stewart made his NBA debut as Mason Plumlee’s backup with Okafor missing the game with an ankle injury. Bey knocked down his first shot, a 3-pointer, for his first NBA points after going scoreless in six minutes of his debut in Saturday’s home opener. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. Bey scored on consecutive possessions in the second quarter when he first went into the lane, pivoted against big man Clint Capela and scored with a step-back jumper. The next time down, he tripled from the right wing. Stewart came on late in the first quarter and grabbed five rebounds, four on the offensive end, in a nine-minute stint in which the Pistons shaved seven points off of Atlanta’s lead. He finished with two points, eight rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes. Hayes had his best game yet, finishing with 10 points, eight assists and just two turnovers – the last on the game’s final possession – in 29-plus minutes.

MORE SHUFFLING – With Dwane Casey moving Delon Wright from starting shooting guard to the bench so he could assume Derrick Rose’s role as lead ballhandler with the bench unit, Josh Jackson moved into the starting lineup in Wright’s place. Jackson scored 11 first-half points and finished with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists. Wright played a strong game with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Wayne Ellington assumed Jackson’s minutes with the second unit, getting his first action of the season, and finished with 11 points while hitting 2 of 7 from the 3-point arc. Svi Mykhailiuk’s cold shooting to start the season continued. He came into the game 2 of 14 from the 3-point arc and went 0 of 4.