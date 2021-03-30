Young Pistons lead the way as Pistons make it a clean sweep of Toronto for the season

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 118-104 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena

CLEAN SWEEP –The Pistons have the NBA’s 25th ranked offense, but they’d be No. 1 if they got to play the Toronto Raptors every time. No exaggeration. The Pistons came into Monday night with an offensive rating of 107.8 but in two games against Toronto it was 126.9 – well ahead of the 117.4 posted by the NBA’s No. 1 offense, Brooklyn. It likely won’t change much when the no-drama win is folded into the stats. In their two previous games against Toronto – both wins – the Pistons scored 129 points and recorded a season-high 39 assists on March 3 and came back with 116 points in a March 17 win over Toronto. Their 35-point first quarter in Monday’s win was somehow their lowest first-quarter output of their three games with Toronto this season, hitting 43 and 37 in the first two meetings. In their 66-point first half Monday, four players – Saben Lee, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Cory Joseph – combined for 49 points on 15 of 18 shooting while going a perfect 12 of 12 at the foul line. Six Pistons finished in double figures, four of them off of the bench. Bey hit 5 of 7 from the 3-point arc. He’s now just three behind Brandon Knight for the top spot in Pistons history among rookies with 102 made triples. Bey, fellow rookie Saben Lee and recently acquired Hamidou Diallo led the Pistons with 19 points apiece.

DIALLO DIALS IN – Pistons fans got their first real glimpse of why Troy Weaver was so eager to acquire him from Oklahoma City in a deal that sent Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick to the Thunder. Diallo waited two weeks to make his debut as a lingering groin injury healed, then was mostly subdued during a six-point, 19-minute debut on Friday. He was held out of Saturday’s game, the Pistons being cautious with his injury, but came on eight minutes into Monday’s game and quickly made a mark. In the last four minutes of the first quarter, Diallo scored on two knifing drives that underscored his athleticism and length as he got to the rim with ease, hit a corner three and finished the quarter by running a pick and roll and finding Isaiah Stewart for an easy score. Diallo finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

ONE MORE TIME – Tyler Cook’s 10-day contract expired on Saturday but they announced Monday that they had signed him to a second 10-day deal that will carry him through April 7. The Pistons would then either have to let Cook go or sign him to their open roster spot – or, perhaps, convert Saben Lee or Frank Jackson to a standard contract and sign Cook to a two-way deal. Cook had another solid 13-minute outing on Monday, giving the Pistons three points, six rebounds and two assists. “His energy, how hard he plays defense, big, strong body type that can play four and five,” Dwane Casey said of what Cook has given the Pistons. “Just overall energy level, rebounding, interior play. He’s been impressive so far. He’s earned the second 10-day.” In five games prior to Monday, Cook averaged 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11 minutes a game and showed the toughness that the Pistons liked about him from his successful G League stint this season. With Cook playing backup minutes at power forward, Sekou Doumbouya, who’s been bothered by a thumb injury, didn’t play. The other notable absence from Monday’s rotation was Josh Jackson. Wayne Ellington, Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson all played at shooting guard.