‘You all are going to see’ – a better-conditioned Sekou expects big jump in second Pistons season

Dwane Casey spent much of Sekou Doumbouya’s rookie season weaving the need for Doumbouya to improve his conditioning level into his responses to questions about the NBA’s youngest player.

Doumbouya, though still just 19, isn’t even the youngest player on the roster any more – rookies Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart are even younger – and with age has come wisdom. Doumbouya has become a full convert to the need for better conditioning.

“I realized that I have to be in better shape,” Doumbouya said Tuesday on the first day of individual workouts as training camp opened. “For everybody, if you’re in better condition, you do everything better. You run better, you’re a better defender – do everything better. So I worked on my conditioning, my three shot – everything. Especially on my conditioning and my body.”

Casey saw the results when the Pistons held their team camp in September and October allowed by the NBA for the eight teams not included in the Orlando bubble relaunch of the 2019-20 season.

“I thought he had an excellent summer,” Casey said. “One thing he’s gotten used to is the intensity about how he goes about his work. I’ve been really impressed with his summer. He’s been working out daily since he got back from France earlier this summer. He’s in excellent condition, got his body in good shape. We expect him to take the next step as a second-year guy.”

Doumbouya got thrown to the wolves when both Blake Griffin and Markieff Morris were injured with the Pistons on a road trip in late December and early January and held up better than anyone could have hoped while going head to head against the likes of Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love in his first five games. He capped a brilliant two weeks with a 24-point outburst as the Pistons notched an upset win at Boston, then crashed back to Earth over a listless next month. He was up and down from that point until the March 11 suspension of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improved conditioning should allow Doumbouya’s athleticism to reveal itself. He’s got nimble feet, huge hands, a solid frame and a nearly 9-foot standing reach. He showed last season, even as the game was moving at warp speed for him, the potential to be a 3-point weapon. As his ballhandling improves, he’ll be tough to handle for bigger defenders and as his feel for the game expands he’ll learn how to punish smaller defenders around the rim.

Doumbouya expects Pistons fans will be able to spot the differences in him without squinting once the season gets going.

“You all are going to see,” he said. “I really, really work. I think it’s going to be a big difference between last year and this year. For sure.”