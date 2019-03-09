From worst to best: 3-point shooting keys Pistons 11-2 run

CHICAGO – Not much feels like a fluke about the run the Pistons are on. They’ve gone 11-2 over their last 13 games, outscoring opponents by 10.8 points a game. They’re not exactly squeaking by.

They’ve gotten there by getting it done on both ends: Since Feb. 1 over 14 games, the Pistons have the NBA’s No. 1 ranked offense and the No. 7 ranked defense, ranking first in net rating – the gap between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency. They’ve all but wiped out their season-long point differential. The cumulative score of 64 games so far: Pistons opponents 6,902, Pistons 6,901.

One number stands out among all others to explain how the Pistons went from a bottom-10 offensive team to No. 1: The Pistons have shot 40.5 percent from the 3-point arc since Feb. 1, No. 1 in the NBA, after ranking dead last through January over 50 games at .331.

To add to the incongruity of those numbers, consider that after three February games the Pistons traded their best 3-point shooter, Reggie Bullock, to the Los Angeles Lakers. Before leaving, Bullock helped get the Pistons turned around from the 3-point arc, hitting 13 of 22 triples. Stanley Johnson, also traded, helped as well, making 6 of 10 3-pointers in his three games despite the fact he shot just .282 from the arc for the season as a Piston.

Four players have driven the improbable 180 in Pistons 3-point fortunes: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway and Ish Smith. Together, they’ve hit 45.3 percent of their 3-point shots since Feb. 1. Jackson leads the way, making 39 of 82 triples (.476), just ahead of Kennard (.468), who’s made 36 of 77. Galloway has made 22 of 54 (.407) and Smith 9 of 21 (.429).

It also hasn’t hurt that those four have combined to make 90.3 percent of their free throws since Feb. 1, 83 of 92. Kennard’s 16 of 18 (.889) is the worst of the four.

One player every bit as responsible for their turnaround has had little direct impact on their 3-point shooting, though Andre Drummond’s banked triple at the first-quarter buzzer to cut Minnesota’s lead to 13 in Wednesday’s win got their comeback in motion. Drummond, however, has had an indirect impact on 3-point shooting with his sharply improved recognition in post passing opportunities. He’s also been dominant, averaging 20.8 points, 16.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 blocks while shooting 62 percent from the field and 67.4 from the foul line.

Newcomer Wayne Ellington, a player the Pistons signed despite the pursuit of a number of title contenders including the Golden State Warriors, is beginning to get settled in after a slow start – understandable given that he’d played sparingly in Miami since late December. He’s shooting at the league average of .357 from the 3-point arc, below his .379 career number, hitting at a .413 clip in his last seven games after making 6 of 26 attempts in his first three games with the Pistons.

The projection models have adjusted as the Pistons have become a more efficient scoring team while remaining above the NBA median defensively. All give the Pistons well above a 90 percent chance to make the playoffs: 538 has them at 97 percent with a projected record of 42-40, comfortably in as the No. 6 seed; ESPN has them at 96.7 percent, also with a 42-40 record; Team Rankings has them at 95.8 percent, projecting 41.8 wins.

At 33-31, the Pistons are two games over .500 for the first time since Dec. 9 when a loss to New Orleans dropped them to 13-11. The Pistons can go to three games over by beating Chicago in Sunday’s noon tipoff. They sit in the No. 6 playoff spot, one-half game ahead of Brooklyn, which plays at Atlanta tonight. The Pistons travel to Brooklyn for a Monday game that will decide which team wins the season tiebreaker. It’s the first of four remaining back-to-back sets for the Pistons.