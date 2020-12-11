Why Detroit Pistons hope added diversity to revamped front office will inspire city’s youth

There is hope.

As the world nears the end of 2020 – a year that will be forever remembered because of COVID-19 – news is promising.

Vaccines will likely be available soon. Although distribution remains a daunting hurdle, science appears to have delivered the mechanism for a return to normalcy.

But with problematic infection rates nationwide, society must remain vigilant.

It is under that backdrop that the NBA is conducting training camps in preparation for the beginning of the regular season on Dec. 22.

For the Detroit Pistons, the protocols for a safe training camp were put in place after the successful test run during the training “bubble” that ran from mid-September through the first part of October.

“Going through the testing, the protocols of not being able to sit down and eat, all the rules and regulations, being apart, wearing masks, all those things prepared us for this,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after Thursday’s practice.

Casey and other Pistons officials are pointing to new front office members Britta Brown, Michael Lindo and Jhonika Hawkins for spearheading the planning for both bubble environments.

All three were hired after Pistons general manager Troy Weaver was brought aboard this summer. All three are young, and in nod to a franchise goal to create a pool of candidates representative of majority-black Detroit, all three are Black. Brown and Hawkins also provide gender diversity.

With Weaver and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, the Pistons are one of four NBA franchises with black men in the two top roles.

If the franchise’s fortunes rise in the coming years, there is the belief the front office will be a source of pride for Detroit youths.

“My hope is that it inspires black youth to say they have a chance, there is that opportunity for everyone to become a leader of a professional sports franchise,” Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said. “I think that is important imagery and my hope is it becomes a source of inspiration.”

Creating the bubble

Brown did not have the luxury of easing into her Pistons tenure.

Hired as senior director of basketball administration, Brown oversees team operations, logistics and day-to-day management of the basketball operations department.

That meant “bubble” planning for the camp earlier this year. The purpose was to provide young players an opportunity to work with teammates since the eight teams did not qualify for the Orlando bubble and had not played since March when the season was suspended because of the emerging pandemic.

Teams were tasked with creating a campus-like environment under controlled conditions. There was going to be daily testing and players and staff were to stay safe in the bubble for the entirety of the camp, which was going to run from Sept. 14-Oct. 6.

Lodging would be tricky. Logistics would have to be worked out with a hotel to provide secure rooms and safe areas. The bubble would have to extend to transportation services to and from the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center in the New Center area where the camp would take place. The bubble was needed for two phases: the first part for individual skill development and with the second focusing on scrimmaging and team building.

“The challenge is twofold,” Brown said. “You want to keep everyone safe and you want to follow all league and state and government regulations as it relates to COVID-19. And then you want to also make it a fun experience.”

“I think that was probably the biggest challenge is finding the right balance of that.”

With the assistance of Lindo, who is director of player and family engagement, and Hawkins, who was named director of executive operations, the franchise went to work.

Hawkins was the point person for the Pistons’ trip last December to Mexico City where they faced the Dallas Mavericks. Since it was a Pistons home game, the franchise was tasked with major logistical responsibility for the international event.

“My brain just went back to what the Mexico City planning was like,” Hawkins said. “It wasn’t a bubble, but just logistically, operationally, the moving parts, the time, the energy. I was able to draw from that experience.”

The Pistons used the MGM Grand Detroit located downtown for lodging.

The Pistons were not confined to their rooms. They had access to Topgolf Swing Suite at the MGM. There was also a golf outing.

“They had so many protocols to go through to get ready for this,” Casey said. “They had specific paths mapped out at the hotel where we had to go through. It was taped off and different places where we had to get tested every day. You had to walk a certain way and return to your room a certain way to make sure it was safe.”

Changing social climate

The Pistons organization also took time to organize discussions surrounding the racial climate and the importance of voting in the Nov. 3 election.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” the documentary on the congressman and legendary civil rights leader, who died in July, was shown to players. “Antebellum,” a social commentary movie on race relations was shown. Team psychotherapist Corey Yeager was available for talks.

Such interactions fall into Lindo’s wheelhouse.

“I just want to be in a place where I can provide the information,” Lindo said. “If they want to hear how I feel about things, I'm very open to having those conversations. But it's all about dialogue and being able to put the necessary information in front of them so that they can educate themselves on those social justice issues.

“When they feel comfortable and they know what they want to say, they can use that platform to be productive and beneficial to the greater good.”

The summer of unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement forced a racial reckoning in this country. Civil society grappled with issues of police brutality, access to education and voting rights. The lack of opportunity when it comes to leadership positions was another area.

That casts a spotlight on the leadership teams of professional sports franchises.

“As a team, we always want to cultivate diversity,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said at Weaver’s introduction in the summer. “We do understand the importance of it, but as much as it’s a priority, Troy and Dwane are the best men period in the world for these jobs.”

Tellem cites the progress on the business side where persons of color like Nicolet Lewis, Erika Swilley and Alicia Jeffreys hold leadership positions.

The goal is simple: Cast a wide, inclusive net and diversity will follow.

“I can't tell you just how honored and blessed I am to be able to be in this position,” Brown said. “Everything that I do is so that girls who look like me know that it's possible. “I just hope that I can do the best that I can in this role so that it paves the way for people who look like me.”