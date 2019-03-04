What leadership looks like: Griffin helps Pistons endure lows, stay focused as fortunes surge

DETROIT – The frenzied waning moments of their overtime vanquishing of Toronto continued a recent and encouraging trend for the Pistons: Blake Griffin no longer has to make something of every critical possession in order for them to win.

The aftermath of Sunday’s 112-107 win – one that projection models say did wonders for the their playoff expectations – suggested something every bit as responsible for their surging fortunes: Even as he’s been able to take a half-step back on the floor, Blake Griffin’s station as Pistons leader has never been more apparent.

First, let’s rewind the clock five weeks. After losing to Milwaukee on Jan. 29, the Pistons fell to a season-worst 21-28. They stood three full games out of the No. 8 playoff position, 5½ games behind Brooklyn for the No. 6 spot they occupy today.

It felt like the season was on the brink of utter collapse. After a 13-7 start following a Dec. 1 win over Golden State, the Pistons had gone 8-21 amid a wave of injuries, a daunting schedule and a string of tough-luck losses.

What, Griffin was asked, gave him reason for hope?

“In the East, I don’t know how many games back we are. Can’t be more than 2½, three. So that’s a solid 10 games of basketball and some losses from a team that’s right ahead of us, Charlotte or Miami or Brooklyn or whoever it is. It’s still within our grasp. We’re one of those teams that when we’re full strength, we’ve been much better. So that’s a big thing for us.”

The Pistons got Ish Smith back four days later. Since the loss to Milwaukee, they’ve gone 10-3. Charlotte has gone 5-9, Miami 4-10, Brooklyn 4-9.

And, yes, Griffin gave that same message internally: Stay the course and we’ll be OK.

A few days after Smith’s return with the trade deadline bearing down, Ed Stefanski executed two trades that took Reggie Bullock – the best 3-point shooter on a team that ranked 30th in 3-point shooting through the end of January – and Stanley Johnson, their sturdiest and most versatile perimeter defender, out of the rotation.

Analysts immediately viewed the trades as a sign the Pistons were punting on the season in order to put themselves in better position going forward – not exactly a rebuild, but a sign they were waving a white flag on a 2019 playoff chase.

Stefanski and Dwane Casey immediately quashed those expectations publicly, but Griffin reinforced that message internally.

“As players, you’ve got to trust the front office,” Griffin said the day after the deadline passed with the Pistons picking up Thon Maker for Johnson and rookie Svi Mykhailiuk and a future No. 2 pick for Bullock. “They know what they’re doing. Miss those guys a lot, wish them the best, but you hope to get some guys that can come in right away and help out. I thought we got that in Thon and Svi. Just got to keep going. It happens in basketball. I think (teammates) understood. We’ve still got to get to work. It’s on all of us to help the new guys feel welcome.”

In other words, business as usual. Seeing Griffin – their unquestioned leader, their six-time All-Star – respond that way eliminated any sense of panic or questioning of the path to be taken.

It also speaks volumes that Griffin has willingly – no, cheerfully, joyously, enthusiastically – stepped back as Reggie Jackson has found his passing gear, as Andre Drummond has ratcheted up his game another level and as Luke Kennard has flowered into the scoring savant the Pistons hoped he would become.

Through January, Griffin averaged 26.2 points on 18.7 shots a game. Since then, he’s averaging 22.7 points on 16.8 shots. But the Pistons are winning and he exudes satisfaction – while harmonizing with Casey’s message that all the Pistons have done in getting back to .500 is undo the self-inflicted damage of the past two months.

As to the first point: “It’s fun. Watching somebody gain confidence, watching a team gain confidence, is a really fun thing to be a part of. Part of being a leader is instilling that confidence in guys. And to everybody’s credit in this locker room, we stuck with it. We had an awful December, a pretty bad January – and everybody believed. I’ve seen teams dismiss the coaching staff, start to form little cliques and talking here and there. This team hasn’t done that. This team has bought in to what we’re doing every day. I think that’s a credit to these guys in the locker room and our coaching staff and everybody involved.”

Parenthetical notice: He didn’t include himself in the credit, but he deserves a significant slice.

As to the second point: “My message to our guys is, like, what have we done? We’ve had a good stretch. A lot of teams have had good stretches. Being in the sixth or seventh seed is absolutely nothing to be proud of. We tricked off two months of basketball. So Minnesota (next up on the schedule, Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, be there), we’ve got to have the same mindset we did in Cleveland and tonight and all these other games.”

No hand wringing when they were seven games under .500 five weeks ago, no icing champagne when they run off a 9-2 stretch to get back to even and vault up three playoff seeding spots. No rolling his eyes when two key pieces were jettisoned at the trade deadline, no chafing as others have stepped forward to play roles in the high-leverage moments that decide games.

Leadership is a word thrown around recklessly sometimes. Its definition is elusive and sometimes its most acclaimed practitioners can pull off a good con job. But when it’s authentic, it’s pretty easy to spot. The Pistons are in good hands on that front.