What a Game: After Mr. Big Shot’s miracle couldn’t prevent 3OT loss, Pistons had their backs to the wall

(EDITOR'S NOTE: While the NBA season is in limbo amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pistons.com will periodically look back at some of the greatest and most significant games in franchise history. First up: Game 6 of the 2004 second round against the New Jersey Nets.)

It was the most celebrated play in the 29-year history of The Palace of Auburn Hills: a 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line to force overtime in a high-stakes playoff game.

But the banked triple that made certain Chauncey Billups would always be known as Mr. Big Shot didn’t wind up leading to a Pistons win. And for about 48 agonizing hours, it threatened to become nothing more than a footnote to a painful loss that pushed the Pistons to the brink of playoff elimination.

After enduring that exhausting triple-overtime loss on May 14 in Game 5 of a second-round series, the Pistons had to travel the next day, a Saturday, back to New Jersey. The Nets – reigning Eastern Conference champions – had already spanked the Pistons there twice in a series where home court appeared to mean everything. Before that epic triple-overtime thriller, the Nets had won by 18 and 15 at the Meadowlands and the Pistons by the same margins, 18 and 15, at The Palace.

(And those margins were especially lopsided considering the defensive nature of the games and of the era. Consider: Other than the triple-overtime game, neither team hit triple digits in any game of that series. In the six other games, the winning team scored 78, 95, 82, 94, 81 and 90 points – and the losing team scored in the 50s once, the 60s twice and the 70s twice.)

So everything screamed a New Jersey win on that Sunday evening in mid-May. Home court, momentum, the history of the series, the emotional toll of that crushing Game 6 loss at home on the heels of the euphoria that enveloped The Palace when Billups’ miracle shot forced overtime – everything pointed to a New Jersey romp and the Pistons season closing where it had ended 12 months earlier in the conference finals.

And the game’s opening segment only reinforced prevailing wisdom. The Nets jumped to a 13-4 lead after five minutes. The precision with which Larry Brown’s offense executed and relied upon was blunted by the familiarity the Nets had gained by playing the Pistons so often and by the physicality of the games. (In the 3OT game, all Pistons starters except Billups fouled out as the Nets shot 55 free throws, all of which made Brown livid.) The chances of a comeback seemed remote midway through the first quarter with a bloodthirsty crowd at full throat.

But the Pistons came back to cut the deficit to two after a quarter and dominated the second quarter, 27-11, to lead by 14 at halftime. The Nets dominated the third almost as thoroughly to pull within three headed to the fourth quarter and it was anybody’s game in the final minute.

That’s when the endless repetition and flawless execution Brown demanded paid off. On two half-court possessions with their season on the line, the Pistons produced the type of shot Brown’s offense was designed to get – the kind of shot eschewed by every team in today’s NBA where layups and 3-point shots are the holy grail and mid-range shots are to be avoided at all costs.

With the game tied in the final minute, the Pistons twice ran Hamilton around a series of screens – from Tayshaun Prince and Ben Wallace on the right side and Rasheed Wallace on the left, the pressure point where the play was designed to yield its opportunity.

On the first, the Pistons got a switch – Jason Kidd going off of Hamilton and on to Rasheed Wallace, who scored on a 12-foot turnaround over the Nets star guard. After Richard Jefferson tied the game again, the Nets the next time avoided the switch; Hamilton, given just enough breathing room as Kidd moved around Rasheed Wallace’s screen, drained a bloodless jumper with 15 seconds to play.

“I knew I could shoot over the top of him,” Hamilton said after the 81-75 win. “I just tried to get to a spot. I thought I got fouled on the play, too.”

Hamilton’s irrepressible scoring ability was the lifeblood of the Pistons offense during that playoff run. In a game where every half-court possession was a Greco-Roman wrestling match, Hamilton scored 24 of their 81 points in the win that set up the 2004 title run. Brown’s bench was also instrumental that night. Mehmet Okur played 21 minutes – three more than Prince – as the Pistons struggled to contain Jefferson, who led New Jersey with 23 points. And Lindsey Hunter scored eight points in just nine minutes, hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers on a night the Pistons made only five for the game.

There were rumblings that Kidd had injured his knee in that draining triple-OT Game 5, though he played 45 minutes in the Game 6 loss at less than his typical level of impact, finishing with 11 points and eight assists. With the series headed back to The Palace for Game 7 two nights later, all the things that made the Nets a prohibitive favorite for Game 6 – momentum, home court, psyche – now switched sides.

The Pistons didn’t squander their advantages, routing the Nets 90-69. Kidd, clearly under par, went scoreless in 42 minutes, shooting 0 of 8. Billups and Hamilton combined for 43 points. Nobody had to make any miracle threes or clutch jumpers this time.

And the Pistons were on to the conference finals – a series that would be even more physical and defense-dominant – against the Indiana Pacers.