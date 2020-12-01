‘We’ve got a lot of great guys’ – Blake Griffin ready to mentor a much younger Pistons roster

Dwane Casey acknowledges the challenge of chasing twin objectives – developing the host of young players Troy Weaver has flooded onto the Pistons roster while competing to win games.

“The goal is always to win,” Casey said Tuesday, day one of training camp in the age of COVID-19. “But also the organizational goal is to develop all of those draft picks we had this year – Killian (Hayes), Isaiah (Stewart), Saddiq (Bey), Saben (Lee) and you’ve got to put Sekou (Doumbouya) in that group. Our goal is to develop them and at the same time to compete to win.”

Blake Griffin stands as instrumental to achieving both aims, which erases any potential conflict outsiders might see in Griffin’s role as an acknowledged superstar amid a roster that’s turned over as much as 80 percent and gotten perilously young over an endless off-season.

When last healthy, Griffin led the Pistons to the 2019 playoffs and was named to his fifth All-NBA team of a 10-year career. He labored through 18 games last year on a surgically repaired left knee, then was shut down in late December when the same knee needed cleanup surgery.

Now he’s one of just four players who remain from the 2019-20 Pistons. There will be some roster trimming necessary before the Dec. 22 regular-season opener, but however the back end of the roster shakes out there’s no question of Griffin’s place at the top of it alongside Derrick Rose.

Griffin – fully healthy and leaner after maintaining a typically arduous off-season training regimen – will anchor Casey’s starting unit. Rose, almost surely, will anchor the bench unit and finish games. Griffin, idle for 11 months and counting, is ready to embrace the mantle of leadership in all its forms. Until told otherwise, he’s going into the season with the same mindset he’s always held.

“It’s not my agenda to come out and score as many points and shoot as many baskets as possible,” he said. “It’s never that. It’s to be a complete player, be a leader. When you’re asked to score, score; when you’re asked to do something else, do that. I don’t think those are two conflicting ideas.”

After the draft, Griffin welcomed Bey – the third of three Pistons first-round picks – to his Los Angeles workout and found an incredibly attentive protégé. If mentoring is to be part of Griffin’s role, he’s more than a willing participant.

“Saddiq has one of the most complete games that I’ve seen, especially for a rookie,” Griffin said. “One of my favorite things about him is his hunger for getting better and for the game of basketball. That’s all the kid wants to talk about, all he cares about. He just wants to get better. He asks the right type of questions. I’m glad I got to spend some time with him. It’s very encouraging to know that there’s like-minded guys on the team.”

Griffin’s relationship with Weaver, who spent more than a decade in Griffin’s native Oklahoma in the No. 2 spot in Oklahoma City’s front office, well predates Weaver’s June hiring as Pistons general manager. He knew from his conversations with Weaver that significant roster changes were in store and was struck by the common thread of the newcomers.

“We got a lot of guys who are, most important, great guys – guys who compete and play hard and work hard,” he said. “That’s what’s very important.”

The Pistons go into training camp with three teenagers and 10 players 23 or younger. Keeping up with those two decorated veterans, Griffin and Rose – studying their work habits, matching their competitive fire, figuring out the fit needed around them – is about as good as it gets in creating a learning environment for young players, the way Casey sees it.

“Derrick and Blake are the best leaders by example there are in the league,” Casey said. “They’re not the out-front, out-in-public leaders, but behind the scenes they are.”

Casey is counting not only on Griffin and Rose to help the Pistons win games this season, but in teaching the next generation of Pistons what goes into winning games for seasons to come.