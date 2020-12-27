‘We’re going through growing pains right now’ – Pistons let 2 late leads slip, fall to Cleveland

For all the excitement stirred by Troy Weaver’s drastic overhaul of the Pistons roster in a dizzying week of wheeling and dealing last month, the reality of the NBA is that offensive execution is always toughest in the lonely moments of winning time – and all those new faces mean execution is going to come in fits and starts until a modicum of familiarity is achieved.

So if you want to know why the Pistons have blown three late leads in two games this season – the opener at Minnesota and twice more, in both regulation and overtime, in Saturday’s home-opening loss in double overtime to Cleveland – start with that.

“It’s a lot of that,” Jerami Grant said after his 28 points wasn’t quite enough to enable the Pistons to avoid the 128-119 double-overtime loss. “I think it’s a lot of that. Still figuring each other out. We’ve definitely got to finish the games out stronger, get a couple of dubs. I think we’re learning. We’re getting better and we’ll be better next game.”

The Pistons led by one with a little more than two minutes left in Wednesday’s opener at Minnesota but the Timberwolves finished the game on an 11-0 run. They led by eight with 4:05 to play in regulation on Saturday but didn’t score another point and had to survive Cleveland’s last-second shot to get to overtime. After scoring the first nine points in the first overtime, it didn’t seem likely there would be a second overtime. But the Pistons didn’t score in the final 2:15 and Cleveland again had a last-ditch attempt to win it.

Cleveland then extended its run to 19-0 by scoring the first 10 points of the second overtime – and the Cavs managed to hold on.

The Pistons finished the first overtime and played all of the second with Blake Griffin at center because starter Mason Plumlee fouled out and backup Jahlil Okafor left in the second half with a right ankle injury. Ex-Piston Andre Drummond, playing his first game against the team that drafted him in 2012, finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks while shooting 7 of 21 and committing four turnovers.

But Griffin wasn’t in the mood to accept the loss of Plumlee and Okafor – or to lean on the lack of familiarity issue as the cause of the late-game breakdowns – as a reason for the Pistons standing at 0-2.

“You can sit on that as an excuse if you want, but that’s an excuse to me,” he said after a 26-point night that saw him score 24 of those points from the 3-point arc on 8 of 16 shooting. “We’ve just got to be better. I’ve got to be better getting us into stuff that we should be in. We’ve just got to be better. I don’t really like to lean on the ‘new.’ It’s basketball. At the end of the day, you’ve got to play basketball and I’ve got to do a better job.”

Griffin’s co-star, Derrick Rose, had one of his more frustrating games, finishing with 13 points on 4 of 15 shooting and committing six of the 24 Pistons turnovers that led to a gaudy 31 Cleveland points. Two of Rose’s turnovers came on consecutive possessions late in the first overtime to enable Cleveland’s comeback. Rookie Killian Hayes didn’t play in the fourth quarter or overtime, finishing with three points and two assists on 1 of 7 shooting in 19 minutes.

“It’s always hindsight, but should you have put Killian back in?” Dwane Casey asked rhetorically. “Last game, why did you have Killian in? It’s a give and take.”

The Pistons lost not only Okafor to injury, but Casey said Sekou Doumbouya – who was whacked hard in the face by Drummond in the first half and played only briefly after halftime – also turned an ankle. Casey used an 11-man rotation in the first half with rookie Saddiq Bey playing four minutes in the second quarter and six for the game.

“I thought Saddiq Bey came in and gave us solid minutes,” Casey said. “It’s a growing situation, a learning experience for everyone.”

And Casey, for as much as he’s trying to make the pieces mesh, admits that execution is suffering while teammates who’d never played together until three weeks ago learn each other’s tendencies and preferences.

“No question, getting used to it,” he said. “Jerami, trying to feel his way through. I thought he did an excellent job tonight, a big step. But just the nuances of closing it out.”

The Pistons expected to lean on their defense while the offense works out those kinks and Casey liked the growth they showed in the second half after Cleveland’s young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland powered a 57-point first half in which the Cavs scored 34 points in the paint.

“Our defense is a little bit ahead,” he said. “I thought we played excellent defense in the second half. Still trying to learn each other – the spacing, what’s open, what I can do in certain situations. All those little nuances, it takes time. We’re going through those growing pains right now.”