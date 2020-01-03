‘We’re going to find our way to win’ Gores says: ‘We’re aspiring to something bigger’

LOS ANGELES – The wave of injuries to key players endured this season clouds the self-evaluation process for the Pistons, owner Tom Gores acknowledges. But he’ll spearhead that undertaking before the trade deadline rather than push it off into the summer.

“I think we’re going to re-evaluate in the next couple of weeks,” Gores said at halftime of Thursday’s game with the Clippers at Staples Center. “We have to, as an organization, and take a look at things – what makes sense and what doesn’t and evaluate the injuries and how that’s impacted us. I think we have to evaluate. When you’re not winning, you have to evaluate.”

Gores said the Pistons aren’t wedded to a playoff push at the expense of damaging their future prospects, acknowledging that there comes a time when the more prudent move is to retrench with the possibility of achieving greater heights down the road.

“Yes,” he said when asked if the Pistons would be willing to take a step back. “Yes. Absolutely. Probably have got to take some chances with some of the young guys, but absolutely. We’re aspiring to something bigger than what we’ve been doing. But I haven’t lost faith in what Dwane (Casey) is doing and how we’re developing the players and our future.”

The Pistons have played without Reggie Jackson for all but two games. Blake Griffin missed his 17th game with left knee soreness nearly one year after he returned to Staples Center for the first time in something other than a Clippers uniform and scored 44 points in a Pistons victory on Jan. 12, 2019. Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose and Markieff Morris have all missed significant time with Kennard and Morris still out. Every player except Langston Galloway has missed at least a game due to injury.

Gores said that sometime before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, he’ll sit down with front-office chief executive Ed Stefanski and his inner circle and plot a course forward for the franchise even though the injury situation complicates that process.

“It’s very hard to filter through that,” he said. “It’s been unfortunate. We expected to manage minutes and all that stuff for our players, but we’ve had some bad luck. But, you know, other teams have bad luck, too. You’ve got to work through it.”

Gores said there has been no consideration given to shelving Griffin for the rest of the season.

“We’re not that far,” he said. “We’re going to assess it in the next week or so. Hey, he’s a trouper. If Blake could play, he’d be playing. I think we just give him a few days rest and see what happens.”

Gores endorsed the work of both his front office and Casey, calling Casey, “a great developer of players. He’s a great coach. He’s a great man. I have the ultimate confidence in Dwane. We’ll find our way. This hurts Dwane to lose, but he’s a winner. At the end of the day, I think we’re going to find our way to win.”

Of Stefanski and his team, Gores said, “I think the front office is doing a great job. I think we’re in a good position. We’re not winning today, but we’re in a position to build. I think they’re doing a great job.”

The Pistons gave Sekou Doumbouya, their No. 1 pick last June who just turned 19, his first NBA start on the night Gores addressed the future, finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Casey talked after the game about all of his young players – Doumbouya, Christian Wood, Louis King, Bruce Brown and Jordan Bone – getting opportunities to play while the veteran teammates he expected to carry the Pistons battle through injuries.

It wasn’t the way the Pistons anticipated the season unfolding, but Gores will shepherd the process of evaluating where the franchise is and how it will proceed in the near and short terms over the next several weeks.

“We have to win,” he said. “Last year, we were showing a lot of momentum and we were hoping to this year. A lot of things have gone well. We’re a good shooting team. But the end result is we’re not winning, so midway through this we have to discuss it and that’s just a bottom-line result right now.”