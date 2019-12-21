‘We really beat ourselves’ – down key players, 25 turnovers doom Pistons in loss at Boston

BOSTON – The Pistons knew whatever margin for error they would have against the team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference would be razor thin without three starters in the lineup.

They made 25 errors, instead.

“It was ourselves,” Thon Maker said after the Pistons set a season high for turnovers, committing 16 in the first half alone, of their 114-93 setback. “We really beat ourselves on those turnovers. It wasn’t them.”

With Reggie Jackson still missing and Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard both sitting out to rest aching knees – Christian Wood, diagnosed with a bruised left knee and out at least a week, made it four rotation pieces out of action – the Pistons were missing not just three starters but three key ballhandlers.

“You hit it right on the head,” Derrick Rose said. “Guys were playing positions that they normally wouldn’t play. That was the result of all of ’em, I think.”

Dwane Casey wasn’t quite so ready to concede the turnovers were inevitable against one of the NBA’s most active defensive teams just because the Pistons had to scramble to field lineups with enough ballhandling in them.

“Two true ballhandlers,” Casey said of missing Griffin and Kennard. “Derrick Rose is only playing so many (minutes), so we have basically our top ballhandlers in Blake and Luke (out), but that’s not an excuse. We were trying to run simple sets with certain people handling the ball. It’s a guard-oriented league. That’s something the league is built around and if you don’t have it, you don’t have it.”

Markieff Morris stepped into Griffin’s spot and Svi Mykhailiuk into Kennard’s, largely because he has some of the same ballhandling and playmaking abilities. Six players committed at least three turnovers, including four starters.

“It has nothing to do with playing fast,” Casey said. “It’s who’s handling the ball playing fast and those decisions. People that shouldn’t be handling the ball playing fast. That’s the thing. Those are the things we’ve got to clean up. If not, it’s going to be heartbreak each night.”

The Pistons got to the end of the first quarter trailing by only two points, 28-26, despite six turnovers that Boston turned into 11 points. But they also hit half of their shots (10 of 20) in the quarter and more than half (4 of 7) of their 3-point attempts. When the shots stopped falling in the second quarter – in addition to the 10 shots they didn’t get because of another 10 turnovers – the Celtics stretched their halftime lead to 12.

And it got worse from there. The Pistons failed to score more than 24 points in any of the final three quarters, shooting 37 percent over the final 36 minutes.

The Pistons have been hit hard by injuries that began in training camp. Griffin missed the season’s first 10 games and has been in and out of the lineup since between the Pistons trying to limit his workload and residual pain from the off-season knee surgery. Kennard is dealing with tendinitis in both knees that started in training camp. Jackson suffered a back injury in camp and has missed all but the season’s first two games because of it.

Adjusting to missing players is one thing, but adjusting to multiple injuries that force temporary returns is problematic in its own regard.

“It’s tough,” Maker said. “People are always saying, ‘Next man up.’ It’s tough to put another guy in that situation, have him come in and do something he hasn’t done all year long. But it is the whole idea of being a professional, you coming in and finding a way to be impactful even though you haven’t been doing that all year.”

The Pistons don’t get any time to wallow in their misfortune. It’ll be a quick turnaround after their return from Boston before hosting Chicago at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night. They hope to have Griffin and Kennard back for that one even if it means adjusting again.

In any case, they know no matter who lines up they can’t afford to abort 25 possessions by giving the ball away.

“You’re not going to beat a junior high team turning the ball over 25 times for 32 points,” Casey said. “So that’s the game right there.”