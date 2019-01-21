Washington remains a house of horrors for Pistons in MLK Day loss

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday afternoon’s 101-87 loss to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

ONE FOR THE LIST – If you were to compile a list of worst Pistons losses over the past five years, you’d have to start with games played in Washington. Reserve a spot for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. With Andre Drummond (concussion protocol) and Ish Smith (adductor muscle) missing again and coming off the stinging last-second loss to Sacramento on Saturday, the Pistons fell behind early and couldn’t generate enough offense to seriously threaten a comeback. The Wizards – playing without injured starters Dwight Howard, John Wall and Markieff Morris – had won six of their past nine games and last played on Thursday in London. Washington took a 15-point lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 20 in the second, but the Pistons opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run to cut a 16-point halftime deficit to 10. That was as close as they got, though, as only Blake Griffin (29 points, nine rebounds, four assists) reached double figures until a Reggie Bullock 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter gave him 10 points. Bullock finished with 12 but no other Pistons layer had more than seven points. It’s been five years – plus three days – since the Pistons last won at Washington. Josh Smith scored 22 points and Rodney Stuckey 20 when the Pistons won on Jan. 18, 2014. Of the now eight straight Pistons losses at Washington, the last five before Monday had been by an average of 18.2 points.

SPUTTERING OFFENSE – While the fact the Pistons allowed 22 points in the paint in the first quarter indicates the defense wasn’t exactly vintage Bad Boys, point the finger of blame more at the offense. Indicative of their issues generating anything, perhaps, was the fact that 18 minutes into the game Dwane Casey had tried four players at point guard. Reggie Jackson (seven points, two assists in 23 minutes) started, gave way midway through the first quarter to Jose Calderon, who sat to start the second quarter for Kalin Lucas, signed last week to a two-way contract. Lucas – who scored his first NBA points in his second career game, including one with Memphis in 2014-15 – had two points, three rebounds and an assist in his brief appearance. Jackson replaced Lucas but two minutes later was replaced by rookie Bruce Brown, who again started at shooting guard. Casey also used three centers in the first half – Zaza Pachulia, Jon Leuer and finally Blake Griffin – as Andre Drummond wasn’t available.

SO THAT’S THAT – Dwane Casey responded to the NBA’s assertion, through its Last 2 Minutes report issued Sunday evening, that Buddy Hield did not double dribble prior to making the game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer on Saturday night with a shrug. “I thought he did (double dribble),” Casey said. “Guy made a tough shot. I thought he fumbled it a little bit. You could say that one was a controlled dribble but they deemed it wasn’t. Can’t argue with it. Game’s over. Even if they said he had double dribbled, what are we going to do? You could use that paper for other things.” Casey said coaches have talked in their association meetings about the creation of a “coach’s challenge” for such events, but admitted the difficulty in designing a mechanism and having it implemented. Casey said the three Pistons who surrounded Hield – Reggie Bullock, Zaza Pachulia and Reggie Jackson – all reacted to what they thought was Hield dribbling once and then clutching the basketball with two hands. “They thought he couldn’t dribble any more. It froze them.”