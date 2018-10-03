An unleashed Stanley Johnson ready to make his mark for Casey’s Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY –At last, the question of who let out the dogs has been answered, courtesy of Stanley Johnson.

Turns out it’s Dwane Casey.

“A veteran said, ‘What’s more dangerous? A dog on the leash or a dog without a leash?’ So … that’s what I would say.”

The question, technically, wasn’t “Who let the dogs out?” It was, instead, “What impact do you think Dwane Casey’s expressions of confidence in his shooters will have on your confidence as a shooter?”

“You’ve got people telling you not to shoot or telling you to take the good shot but when you take the good shot and you miss it, it’s like, ‘Why did you take the shot?’ That’s like a dog on the leash right there. Or when you take a good shot, ‘keep taking the good shot again.’ I think that right there will make us all better 3-point shooters.”

The lack of a 3-point shot hasn’t been crippling to Johnson’s career, but it has stalled his progress. In three seasons, he’s averaged 7.0 points and 22 minutes a game despite a .295 career mark from the 3-point arc.

Casey has seen a better shooter than that, so far, but he makes it clear that Johnson can make an impact in many ways without turning into Reggie Bullock.

“He’s been working on his 3-point shooting, but that’s not the only way you affect winning,” Casey said. “You can also affect winning by moving the ball, passing the ball – Stanley’s an excellent passer. He’s strong enough where he can get into the paint, create a problem and then make a play from there. So his playmaking ability is just as important to us as his 3-point shooting, even though he’s worked on it.”

Casey is using the preseason to get a look at which two wing players from a group of four – Johnson, Bullock, Luke Kennard and Glenn Robinson III – best work within a starting lineup built around Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. Given his desire to make the Pistons a more prolific 3-point team – and the importance in general of creating space – there’s a case to be made for Robinson, a 40 percent shooter from three over the past two seasons, over Johnson in the starting lineup.

Johnson shrugs his shoulders at the possibility.

“I don’t care. That’s not my thing,” he said of starting vs. coming off the bench. “I know what I bring to the table. We all have role cards, so I’m not looking for a consistent role – I have a role. It’s all on the role card what I’m supposed to be doing every night. As long as I’m doing those things on that sheet, I’ll be pretty happy with myself.”

Those role cards, passed out by Casey to his players on the eve of training camp’s opening, detail five key contributions required of each player, playing to their strengths. Johnson obviously has done his studying.

“Off the top of my head, I remember everything,” he said. “First thing is elite defender. Second one’s a playmaker, decision maker. Third one’s a 3-point shooter. Fourth one’s a leader. And fifth one’s a wing runner, energy guy.”

Johnson is already a frequent impact defender, if not yet elite. Items two and three are intertwined and the key to unlocking – or unleashing, perhaps – Johnson’s offensive capability. If his 3-point shooting improves, his decision making almost certainly will, too. Lack of success, or lack of confidence, in Johnson’s 3-point shot is likely a contributing factor to his propensity for dribbling into traffic and causing turnovers.

“He’s gotten – knock on wood – he’s gotten better at it and it’s falling for him,” Casey said. “He’s put a lot of time in this summer, but there’s other ways to affect winning other than just improving your shooting and that’s the main thing we want to see out of Stanley – his playmaking, his decision making, once he has the ball in his hand.”

Johnson has outwardly claimed his confidence – a quality he’s been known to exude in spades – has never wavered since entering the NBA, but teammates saw otherwise. Now he says he’s confident that season four will be his best yet.

“I mean, yeah. That’s easy for me to say,” he said. “I haven’t really posted great numbers yet as a professional. That’s easy to say. But I think it’ll be our team’s best output as a collective group that we’ve seen in a while. Very excited for it. I think everybody deserves to see the true potential of some guys that are here. They put so much effort and energy into it. It’ll be fun. I think it’ll be very interesting. It’ll be very telling.”