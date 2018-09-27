Training Camp, presented by Flagstar: First things first, but Casey can’t wait to get to some of his ‘funky’ Pistons lineups

It likely raised a few eyebrows when Dwane Casey talked of playing Stanley Johnson some at power forward this season. Behind the scenes, they were talking about something a little more radical than that.

Both Ish Smith and Jose Calderon mentioned lineups during voluntary team workouts before training camp opened on Tuesday that included Johnson working at center.

Could that be something Pistons fans see in meaningful situations?

“There is no question,” Casey told reporters Wednesday. “You’re going to see some crazy lineups.”

In Toronto last season, it wasn’t always Jonas Valanciunas or backups Jakob Poeltl or Lucas Nogueira playing center.

“Last year I played Pascal Siakam at the five, so there’s a lineup right there you can match Stanley against him,” Casey said. “You’re going to see a lot of funky lineups around the league with guys 6-7, 6-8 at the five and we have the tools that we can match that.”

Johnson has long maintained he can guard pretty much any position and he believes Casey’s proven willingness to field unconventional lineups plays to his strengths.

“One thousand percent,” Johnson said. “I got drafted and part of the reason I got drafted is versatility. So being able to be versatile and playing different lineups, I think I’m strong enough to cover some fives, especially the fives coaches decide to play nowadays. I have the belief in myself. I’ve been doing my due diligence and learning how to cover pick and rolls like Andre (Drummond) does and I think I’m prepared for it. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

Casey was especially fond of making great use of his point guards in Toronto last season, almost routinely fielding a unit that included all three of Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet and Delon Wright , sometimes with DeMar DeRozan at power forward. At 6-foot-3, Jackson is a little shorter than the 6-foot-5 Wright but his longer wing span makes a lineup that includes Jackson with Ish Smith or Jose Calderon viable if Casey wants to employ any combination of the two or even all three together.

Casey’s challenge, as he goes about implementing new systems at both ends and attempts to determine best lineup combinations for a more conventional rotation, is finding the practice time to experiment with “funky” lineups.

“Somehow, some way we’ve got to weave those lineups into training camp,” he said. “But we’ve got to be able to look at some different small-ball lineups that I like to play. We can play two point guards and three point guards at the same time. We’ve got some very flexible pieces, but I want to make sure we get the standard, traditional lineup set first and then start experimenting. We’ve got a big point guard in Reggie Jackson that gives us a valuable extra ballhandler that can guard different positions.”