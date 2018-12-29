Torrent of turnovers doom Pistons as troubling trend repeats itself at Indiana

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 125-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TURNOVER EPIDEMIC – Turnovers have mushroomed into a sudden and colossal problem for the Pistons. They came into the game averaging 18.7 over the past three games after a season-high 24 despite beating Washington on Wednesday, though they nearly squandered a 22-point lead in the process. The trend continued at Indiana as the Pistons committed three turnovers on their first four possessions and XX for the game. A stretch of four consecutive turnovers early in the third quarter turned a reasonable 11-point deficit into an 18-point hole. At the time, points off turnovers favored Indiana 21-0. The Pistons wound up with 22 turnovers and Indiana scored 30 off of them. Through 19 games the Pistons ranked 12th in the NBA in turnovers at 15.2 but since they rank 28th at 16.2 – and that was before the Indiana debacle. Indiana scored 68 points in the paint, several on layups by cutting off of the ball, and shot 60 percent through three quarters. Casey didn’t pull his starters until 4:24 remained when the Pistons trailed by 31 points, perhaps an indication he was less than satisfied with the level of focus. Blake Grififn scored 18 points and Andre Drummond had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons. Indiana had seven players in double figures.

KENNARD BOUNCES BACK – Luke Kennard didn’t play in Wednesday’s win over Washington, coming out of the starting lineup after a six-game stretch in which he scored 24 points combined on the heels of a career-high 28 in his second start of the season on Dec. 10 at Philadelphia. But when Dwane Casey needed to downsize to start the second quarter – after Indiana’s small lineup that featured Bogdan Bogdanovic at power forward burned a bigger Pistons lineup that had Jon Leuer trying to guard him – Kennard entered and had his best moments since the career night. Kennard scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 14 in 21 minutes, hitting 5 of 8 shots and 2 of 4 from the 3-point line. But the Pistons didn’t get much from their bench aside from Kennard when the game mattered. Through three quarters, Kennard’s 11 points was more than the rest of the bench combined.

LONG TIME, NO SEE – The Pistons hadn’t played the Pacers for more than a year, a quirk of the schedules over the past two seasons. The Pistons and Pacers met four times in the first 33 games of 2017-18, wrapping up their season series – the Pistons won it 3-1 – on Dec. 26 at Little Caesars Arena with a 107-83 win. That game left the Pistons with a 19-14 record and sitting in the No. 4 slot in the Eastern Conference standings – and also left them without Reggie Jackson for the next three months with a sprained ankle. This season, the first Pistons-Pacers game came in the season’s 33rd game. The Pistons played Philadelphia four times in their first 25 games this season and have played their three other division rivals – Cleveland, Chicago and Milwaukee – twice apiece already. Friday’s loss was a lousy way to start a challenging four-game road trip that continues Sunday at Orlando and then ends with a Milwaukee-Memphis back to back to open 2019.