Too much Rozier down the stretch as Pistons lose at Charlotte coming out of All-Star break

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 105-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

NIP AND TUCK – After Wednesday’s first practice coming out of the All-Star break, Dwane Casey fretted that the Pistons looked rusty. “Balls were flying everywhere,” he said. That carried over to Thursday’s loss early, perhaps especially for two players – Jerami Grant and Josh Jackson – for whom the layoff extended past the weeklong break. Grant and Jackson both missed the last two games before the break and hadn’t played since Feb. 28. Both looked rested and energetic, but touch and timing was another matter. Grant scored 10 first-quarter points but missed all four of his 3-point shots. He gave Charlotte fits on drives and finished with 32 points, hitting consecutive triples in the fourth quarter after missing his first six. Jackson’s struggles were evident when he missed a layup from right in front of the rim. He finished with nine points, hitting a big fourth-quarter triple. The Pistons, down 16 in the first half, rallied to take one-point leads three times late in the third quarter and used a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to go ahead by three points. After shooting 6 of 26 from the 3-point arc in the first half, the Pistons shook off the rust in the second and finished 15 of 46. After rookie Isaiah Stewart’s second career triple gave the Pistons a three-point lead with less than four minutes to go, Charlotte answered with a four-point play from Terry Rozier to regain the lead. Rozier’s three-point play with 1:14 left gave Charlotte a four-point lead, matching the largest for either team in the fourth quarter to that point. After two Grant free throws, Rozier’s triple put charlotte ahead by five and then his 2-point shot with 9.1 seconds left again made it a five-point game. Rozier scored 12 of his 17 points in the game’s last 3:11. The 10-game losing streak the Pistons took into the game against Charlotte was tied for the NBA’s longest active streak vs. a single opponent.

SVI SETTLING IN – Svi Mykhailiuk didn’t have a bad first half of the season, necessarily, but never really got on a roll from the 3-point line after shooting 40 percent from the arc in 2019-20 to establish himself as a rotation-worthy NBA player. But the run of injuries and illness that left the Pistons shorthanded in the run-up to the All-Star break gave Mykhailiuk the chance to play extended minutes and he showed signs of finding his shooting stroke. Though Mykhailiuk shot just 33.5 percent from the 3-point line in 35 games in the first half, he hit 8 of 17 from three in the last two games before the break. Mykhailiuk had nine games in the first half with three or more made 3-pointers and three of them came in the final five games. He hit his first triple – on the game’s first possession – at Charlotte, then missed his next five before hitting one late in the first half as the Pistons cut a 16-point deficit to six. Dwane Casey talked before the game about the strides Mykhailiuk had taken in other areas, especially on defense. He racked up a career-high eight assists – including three for critical fourth-quarter threes – and two steals in addition to scoring 11 points, hitting 3 of 10 triples.

BACKCOURT SURPLUS – It wasn’t long ago the Pistons had to call on veteran Rodney McGruder to serve as backup point guard. Now they’re about to have an abundance of options at the position if rookie Killian Hayes’ return from a hip injury continues on course. The Pistons released a photo of Hayes in a defensive stance from practice in Charlotte on Thursday morning and general manager Troy Weaver said earlier this week that, “we’re excited to have him join the team here shortly.” With Delon Wright back after missing the two weeks leading into the All-Star break with a groin injury, he’ll fit into a puzzle that now includes the two players who capitalized on his absence, Dennis Smith Jr. and Saben Lee. Casey said before the game it was in his plans to play lineups with multiple point guards, including getting a chance to see Hayes play some off of the ball. Casey also said he thought Smith was strong enough and a good enough defender to guard both backcourt positions. It was Smith used as Wright’s backup first, but when Wright came out of the game a second time with four minutes left in the first half it was Lee who replaced him then. Lee didn’t play in the second half as Casey stuck with Wright and Smith. Casey also used McGruder in a second-half small ball lineup that featured Josh Jackson at power forward and McGruder at small forward.