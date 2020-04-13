Tom Gores, Detroit Pistons answer Detroit’s call by delivering 100,000 surgical masks

After several weeks of sobering news, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan struck an optimistic tone Monday afternoon.

Duggan was thankful city residents have taken seriously the social distancing measures ordered by the state of Michigan to mitigate the spread of highly infectious coronavirus, the cause of the COVID-19 disease that has brought death and shuttered significant parts of the economy.

Duggan was relieved to report progress and the city may avoid worst-case scenarios that could have overwhelmed the local healthcare system.

But diligence is still required over the coming weeks.

And police officers, city firemen and bus drivers still need to be protected.

That’s why Duggan was pleased to announce later that Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores will purchase and donate 100,000 surgical masks for distribution among city workers.

Duggan was joined at the podium by Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem.

Tellem, who joined the Pistons in 2016, read a text from Gores to Duggan.

“Appreciate everything you’re doing for the city right now,” Tellem read. “Glad we could help with the masks and I’m sure there will be more things to come.

“We’re also working on a complete package to help our city on all fronts. It’s a challenging time, but also inspiring to see how people are coming together and care so much.”

Gores is making arrangements to buy the surgical grade masks from a supplier in New Jersey. The masks are expected to be delivered by mid-week.

The Pistons announced the news later in a release.

“First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever,” Gores said in the release. “I’m proud of the way people are coming together.”

Tellem made the offer to Duggan via phone call and the official, who was elected in 2014, quickly accepted.

“We’ve had great partners,” Duggan said. “We started last week giving out masks as people got on buses and there’s been enormous compliance. People appear to be very appreciative of the fact they can get on the bus now and not be breathing on their fellow passengers.”

“I’m deeply appreciative of Tom Gores and the donation.”

During the crisis, the organization and its business partners donated $375,000 to Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit addressing food insecurity.

The Henry Ford-Detroit Pistons Performance Center has been made available for healthcare workers if the COVID-19 fight requires additional housing.

The Pistons have also partnered with the city of Detroit on a public service announcement encouraging people to stay home.