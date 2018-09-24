‘The time is now’ – Pistons pick up Casey’s mantra with training camp on tap

DETROIT – One by one, Pistons players dropped bouquets of praise at Dwane Casey’s feet, to a man citing his communication skills. One by one, they echoed the sentiments he’s expressed since being hired in June as Pistons coach.

“The time is now,” Andre Drummond said, looking leaner as advertised, early in the parade of players to face questions on Pistons media day and the eve of Casey’s first training camp. That’s a phrase Casey dropped at his introductory press conference back in June and there’s your first sign that he’s communicating well with his players. “We have everything we need to be a great team.”

There are proclamations emanating from all 30 NBA training camps every season of unprecedented optimism and maybe what was uttered by Pistons players as they spoke of their expectations for the 2018-19 season wasn’t all that much different from anywhere else – or from what the holdovers might have said a year or two ago at this juncture.

Then again, maybe it was. Maybe it was a little more across the board and a little more forceful. Maybe it felt a little more genuine and maybe the fact that Casey’s won a ring in Dallas and coached a team to the No. 1 seed in the East a few months ago puts a little more weight behind the words.

Blake Griffin knows a little something about opening a season with a team that’s not expected to be handing its uniforms in by mid-April. If his Clippers were never title favorites, they almost always went off considered among the handful who posed a threat to whoever that favorite might be.

“Our expectation level should be high,” he said. “In the East, with our roster, I don’t see why getting home court in the playoffs is not a reasonable expectation.”

Over the last five seasons, the No. 4 seed in the East – the cutoff line for securing home-court advantage in the first round – has been 49 wins. That’s 10 more wins than the Pistons claimed last season. Is that doable?

Well, they were on pace for 47 wins last season when Reggie Jackson was injured on Dec. 26. They held a 19-14 record at the time good for … the No. 4 seed. And they didn’t have Griffin at the time.

Jackson’s health – and Griffin’s, for that matter, and good fortune in general on the injury front – will hover over the season. Injuries go a long way toward determining the fate of every team, every season, but it’s more in the forefront for the Pistons given the 67 games Jackson has missed the past two seasons and the randomness of Griffin’s injury history over his last four seasons.

Jackson was limited over the summer by his ankle injury – a deep bone bruise in addition to torn ligaments – but an MRI recently confirmed a clean bill of health now. They’ll be careful with him in preseason, but they expect he’ll be in the lineup on opening night in 23 days.

Griffin, meanwhile, is enthused about having a full summer to apply himself for the first time in four off-seasons.

“The last two or three summers, coming back from injury rehab, I wasn’t able to get on the court until mid-August and got to do 15 minutes of spot shooting,” he said. “I really feel like this summer, I really made strides.”

Drummond isn’t the only one who refocused on conditioning this summer. Stanley Johnson looks leaner, too, and Casey said he doesn’t think he missed a 3-pointer in last week’s voluntary workout scrimmages. They love the veterans signed as free agents, Jose Calderon and Zaza Pachulia, and they’re high on the rookies, Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas.

You’ll always find threads of enthusiasm coming from every NBA training camp, but sometimes it’s even more telling what isn’t being said – who was left out or praised with mighty qualifiers.

There was none of that this time for the Pistons. Top to bottom, they go into training camp this season with unanimous optimism. How good can they be?

“Really good,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to play really hard. We’ve got a crazy belief in ourselves and our coaching staff has a belief, as well.”