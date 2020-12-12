They looked like they belonged: Detroit Pistons 4 rookies flash their appeal in NBA debuts

If you had to sum up the night of the four rookies the Pistons picked in last month’s draft in five words, these are the ones that fit best: They looked like they belonged.

Because Killian Hayes was the lottery pick and the one among the four who started, most of the attention will go to him. And because he was charged with seven turnovers in his 21 minutes, much of that attention will involve hand-wringing.

None of that will come from Troy Weaver, the general manager who drafted him, or from Dwane Casey, the coach who expected a bumpy night was likely but said before the game he wanted to “throw him in the deep end.” And not from the veteran star who’s quickly embraced his mentorship of the French teen, Derrick Rose. Rose put his arm around Hayes when his night was finished and afterward tried to put the magnitude of what Hayes had experienced in perspective.

“For Killian – I would say for all of ’em – it’s really not fair, when you think about it,” Rose said of the tribulations of their rookie experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was able to play through Summer League, was able to go to USA Basketball. You’re throwing all these kids in the fire.”

Hayes had a turnover issue last year at first in Germany, his first season playing as a full-time point guard as a professional, but got it under control as he adapted to his role and the speed of the game. He faces another similar transition now. But he showed enough with his vision and passing ability in Friday’s preseason opener, a 90-84 loss to the Knicks, to stir anticipation for what’s ahead of him.

“One thing that gives me confidence is the fact he’s played three years of professional basketball – he’s had his butt kicked by grown men before,” Casey said. “I don’t care how many mistakes you make; don’t make ’em twice. Let your basketball instincts take over. … I love his demeanor. He doesn’t get rattled. If he does, you don’t see it. He’s got that blank look on his face, which is good for a point guard. If he makes a mistake, it’s going to be an honest mistake because he’s not intimidated by the bright lights.”

Hayes struck the right tone after the game, too, already oozing the determination to right his wrongs and get back out against the same Knicks team Sunday night.

“I know I made a lot of mistakes and a lot of things I need to learn still,” he said. “I’m going to watch tape, go through it and not make the same mistakes on Sunday and play better.”

It probably was no surprise that the rookie who looked most ready to contribute to wins immediately was Saddiq Bey, the 21-year-old who was one of college basketball’s best players as a Villanova sophomore last year. The 19th pick, Bey finished with 14 points – matching Svi Mykhailiuk’s total to lead the Pistons – to go with two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot. He showed a knack for finding open shots and taking them without hesitation, getting up a team-high 12 attempts, but also put the ball on the floor a few times and got to the line for four attempts.

“My teammates encouraged everybody to be aggressive and shoot open shots,” Bey said. “I just felt comfortable trying to do that and tried to play my game and help the team win.”

“He didn’t let the defense rush him, but he was down and ready to play,” Casey said. “He plays with an intensity you’ve got to be able to come in and play with and set the tone for the other young guys. Killian has to relax and play. Saddiq was used to that intensity.”

Casey got Saben Lee, taken 38th overall after three years at Vanderbilt, and 19-year-old Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart, the 16th pick, in down the stretch and they were on the floor for perhaps the best stretch of the night for the Pistons.

“I thought the young group came in and played fantastic, came in and competed,” Casey said. “Saddiq Bey did a heck of job, not just his scoring but his compete level. I thought Saben Lee came in and set the tone defensively, got after some loose balls. They were playing against New York’s first group, too.”

In the final nine minutes, Lee picked up two assists, got to the foul line for a pair of shots and played aggressively at both ends – again, looking very much like he belonged in the NBA. In the plus/minus numbers, Lee finished plus eight, Bey a team-best plus 11 in 19 minutes and Stewart plus nine in the final seven minutes. Stewart grabbed four rebounds, two at each end, and scored a basket.

“He came in and started mixing it up. Those guys are making a statement,” Casey said of the rookies. “They’re going to be chomping at the bit, putting pressure on our older players. A lot of guys don’t want to fight that kind of physicality. That’s what he does – come in and start mixing it up, rebounding, hitting people, screening. That’s exactly what he’s done in camp and what he did at the University of Washington and why Troy is so high on him. His future is going to be really, really bright in the NBA here in Detroit.”