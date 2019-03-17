Sweep! Pistons take all 3 from Toronto as bench, Drummond come up big

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 110-107 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena

SWEEP THE RAPTORS – Dwane Casey taught the Toronto Raptors the value of the 3-point shot. It almost came back to bite him on Sunday. But Dwane Casey’s bench and Andre Drummond rode to the rescue. After the bench erased a six-point deficit to put the Pistons in position to win, Drummond made a number of big plays in the last two minutes. With the score tied at 100, Drummond came off of his man to harass Kawhi Leonard into missing a layup. At the other end, he knocked down two free throws with 1:30 left – he’s now 21 of 25 this season in so-called “clutch” foul shooting – and then made the play of the game, jumping the passing lane to swipe an entry pass intended for Leonard, dribbling to the other end and making a deft pass to Wayne Ellington for a layup and a four-point lead with 1:05 to play. That stood up as the Pistons made their free throws in the final minute, though Blake Griffin cracked the door by missing two with 2.7 seconds left and the Pistons ahead by three. Kawhi Leonard, who led Toronto with 30, missed the front end before intentionally missing the second with Drummond grabbing the rebound to ice the win. Griffin led the Pistons with 25 points, while Drummond scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. The ninth straight home win enabled the Pistons to sweep the season series with Toronto 3-0 and keeps them three games ahead of Miami, in the eighth spot, and a full game ahead of Brooklyn, in seventh, pending the Nets-Clippers outcome on Sunday night. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from three.

TROUBLESOME MATCHUP – As well as the Pistons have played since their three trade-deadline transactions – trading Stanley Johnson in a three-way deal for Thon Maker, sending Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick and signing Wayne Ellington after he was bought out by Phoenix – the hole it left on their roster is one that shows up most against teams with more physical wing players. And when that physicality is combined with the scoring punch that Kawhi Leonard represents, it’s doubly troublesome. Johnson’s size and sheer strength made him the ideal candidate to guard Leonard and he put that on full display when the Pistons came back from 19 points down to win at Toronto in November, blanketing Leonard in the fourth quarter. Bullock’s ranginess made him another option. Without those players, Dwane Casey opened with Wayne Ellington guarding Leonard, which lasted less than five minutes into the game until Ellington picked up two fouls. Then it was Bruce Brown’s turn. Brown didn’t play much in the second half as the Pistons sputtered on offense early in the third quarter and Casey went with Luke Kennard for Brown early. Leonard was held reasonably well in check in the first half despite scoring 14 points, helped by making both of his 3-point attempts, on just nine shot attempts. He finished with 30 points and hit 5 of 8 from the 3-point arc.

BATTLE OF THE BENCHES – One of the hallmarks of Dwane Casey’s Toronto teams was strong bench play. The consensus around the NBA last season was the Toronto’s bench was the league’s best. The Pistons bench has been up and down this season, but when the roster has been healthy Casey’s second unit has usually been pretty good. The Pistons got the better of the bench duel in Sunday’s game in each half. In the second quarter, the bench expanded on a four-point lead after a quarter, pushing the Pistons ahead 38-27. Toronto took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Detroit’s bench wiped that lead out in less than two minutes. Zaza Pachulia had a rough start to the game, but finished with a season-high 11 points in 13 minutes, finishing plus-9. Ish Smith finished with eight points, five rebounds – including two offensive boards in a possession that ended with a Blake Griffin three to break an 88-all tie early in the fourth quarter – eight assists and three steals. He was plus-11 in 24 minutes. Langston Galloway had another solid two-way game, finishing with 11 points in 28 minutes and was plus-11.