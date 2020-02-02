A Super Sunday win as Pistons spot Nuggets 21-point lead, win in OT

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 128-123 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena

CRAZY WIN – The Pistons and Denver Nuggets played the highest-scoring game in NBA history, a 186-184 double-overtime Pistons win on Dec. 13, 1983. It looked like the Nuggets decided to re-enact that game – but didn’t let the Pistons in on the secret – when Denver spurted to a 28-7 lead, a fitting score for a Super Bowl Sunday matinee. Dwane Casey burned two timeouts in the first five minutes to try to stop the bleeding, eventually subbing out four of his five starters by the time the game was five minutes old. By halftime, the Pistons held a 68-65 lead after giving up a season-high 44 first-quarter points. It was the bench – and the kids – that got the Pistons turned around. Nobody was more important than Bruce Brown (19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), whose energy level helped change the tenor of the game. Youngsters Sekou Doumbouya, Svi Mykhailiuk and Brown combined for 38 first-half points. The Pistons took a nine-point lead midway through the third quarter – they’d outscored Denver 69-39 at that point since trailing by 21 – before the Nuggets came back, scoring the first basket of the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead. Neither team led by more than five points in the fourth quarter. The Pistons had the last shot of regulation, Reggie Jackson’s runner rimming out at the buzzer. The Pistons used a 9-1 run in overtime to take a 120-113 lead with 1:32 left, making their free throws and protecting the lead to snap a five-game losing streak.

CLEANSING BREATH – Dwane Casey was true to his word when he said Sekou Doumbouya’s removal from the starting lineup – and from the rotation altogether – was a one-game thing to give the rookie a chance “to breathe.” That was some cleaning breath. Doumbouya, after scoring a total of 27 points over seven ineffective starts on the heels of his 24-point outing in a win at Boston on Jan. 15, was back in the starting lineup for the Sunday matinee and finished with 17 points, all coming in the first half. Doumbouya also grabbed XXXX rebounds and in general displayed a level of activity missing over the past two weeks. “One thing that I saw was his lack of intensity,” Casey said on Saturday. “He didn’t have the same intensity he had the first two weeks he played and took a step back. Sometimes it takes a young guy (having) a chance to step back and watch and see. We’ll see how he plays tomorrow.”

INJURY UPDATE – It was one of the few – and perhaps the only – games this season where the opponent’s injury report was as damaging to its chances for success as the Pistons’ was to its chances. Denver was without starters Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray plus depth pieces Mason Plumlee and Michael Porter Jr. The Pistons remain without Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard. The injury gods got even with the Pistons before the day would end, though, as Markieff Morris – not listed on the pregame injury report – was held out with right hip soreness. By halftime, Derrick Rose was sidelined with left groin soreness. That snapped a 14-game streak of scoring at least 20 points for Rose, the longest of his career. He scored two pints in 13 first-half minutes. With Rose missing the second half, Reggie Jackson started and Bruce Brown became the second-unit point guard. Jackson finished with 20 points, six assists and no turnovers while playing a season-high 34 minutes.