Still perfect: Drummond, Griffin lead 4-0 Pistons past Love-less Cavs

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 110-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena

NUMBER 23 – Dwane Casey doesn’t often refer to LeBron James by name, instead referring to him as “number 23.” But with James vacating Cleveland for Los Angeles and Blake Griffin off to a rampaging start to the season, maybe it’s time to confer “number 23” status on Griffin. Griffin didn’t match his 50-point brilliance in the overtime win over Thursday 48 hours earlier, but he was plenty good enough. Griffin scored 26 points on only 13 shots as Cleveland made clear its intentions to make Griffin give up the ball and let his teammates attempt to beat them. The extra attention paid to Griffin, who added 10 rebounds, certainly didn’t hurt Andre Drummond’s dominant statistical line. He had a 20-20 game before coming out late in the third quarter, finishing with 26 points and 22 rebounds. Reggie Jackson scored all of his 15 points in the second half.

The last time the Pistons opened a season 4-0 was 2008-09. After a 2-0 start, they traded Chauncey Billups to Allen Iverson. The Cavaliers played without Kevin Love due to a foot injury.

TURNOVER TROUBLE – The Pistons hadn’t been sharp defensively despite their 3-0 start, ranking in the lower third of NBA teams in defensive efficiency. But their best defensive quarter of the season came in the third against Cleveland when they limited the Cavaliers to 18 points and 32 percent shooting. The Pistons opened up a 16-point lead, but a flat finish offensively meant they expanded their halftime lead only by four points going into the fourth quarter. The real problem for the Pistons was turnovers. After committing only eight in a 53-minute overtime win over Philadelphia, the Pistons committed 20 against Cleveland. So despite shooting at a much higher clip (52.6 percent to 42/1) and dominating the glass (48-29), the Pistons couldn’t put the Cavaliers away. It also didn’t help that the Pistons finished just 17 of 29 at the free-throw line with Reggie Jackson hitting just 5 of 10. The Pistons came into the game No. 1 in the NBA in 3-point defense, limiting their first three opponents to .286 accuracy from the arc. Further, they’d held the number of attempts allowed against them (30.3) down better than 22 NBA teams. Even with a late flurry from Kyle Korver, who hit three triples in the fourth quarter, Cleveland finished 8 of 24 from the arc.

INJURY CONCERNS – Dwane Casey didn’t get to use the Reggie Jackson-Ish Smith lineup – the one that finished all three games, each coming down to a final possession – at all in the first half because Jackson picked up three fouls in six minutes of playing time and sat the final 10 minutes of the half. And he didn’t get to use it in the fourth quarter until the final minute, either, because Smith came up limping with an apparent left leg injury. Smith has arguably been the most consistent Pistons player other than Griffin this season, so there was a collective sigh of relief when he re-entered the game.

The other injury came to Luke Kennard and that one could be more serious. Kennard hit all four of his shots before exiting late in the first half when he injured his right shoulder running into a pick. Kennard did not return and ESPN reported that he’ll have an MRI on Friday to determine if he suffered a separation. Without Kennard, Casey used Bruce Brown to finish the first half but brought Glenn Robinson III into the mix in the second.