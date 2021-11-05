A step forward for Cunningham, youthful starting lineup as Pistons fall to Philly

Young teams experience good moments. Getting to good games is another matter. The Pistons got halfway there in Cade Cunningham’s third game, scoring 66 points in a first half they can dream on.

The second half started with turnovers on two of the first three possessions and the Pistons never could pull themselves out of the ditch after that, slumping to 32 second-half points on 26 percent shooting.

“It’s a 48-minute game and we didn’t come out with the right energy,” Dwane Casey said after the 109-98 loss to Philadelphia. “They played last night. We tried to say, ‘Let’s push the ball.’ They turned up the defense and we didn’t respond.”

So Casey will use the second half as a teaching point, but he’ll hold that first half up as a blueprint for how his young starting unit – featuring three 20-year-olds, four first- or second-year players and anchor Jerami Grant – can eventually thrive.

That unit has ground its gears through the season’s first seven games, averaging an NBA low of 51.1 points among starting lineups. But Thursday was only the third time they’ve been whole. Cunningham got one full practice of training camp before missing a month with a sprained ankle. He and Hayes are in the infancy of figuring out how to share playmaking responsibilities.

And that first half will give them all a reason to believe they’ll have more just like it over the season’s final 74 games – maybe putting two halves together, even.

“I definitely would say we take some (momentum)” from the first half, Isaiah Stewart said. “We’ve definitely been struggling offensively, so to have a night like that offensively is definitely a positive, especially for that starting unit.”

Cunningham continued to suffer from improbable bad bounces with his shot – he finished 4 of 17 and 1 of 7 from the 3-point arc, his streak of consecutive misses from three to start the season ending at 18 when he hit a 35-foot bomb to beat the shot clock in the third quarter – but there was plenty else to like about the No. 1 pick’s night.

“I haven’t been efficient my first three games, but I’m just getting more and more comfortable,” Cunningham said after his first double-double with 18 points, a team-best 11 rebounds and four assists. “I didn’t have a training camp. My team is encouraging me to get the ball and be me, so I’m going to continue doing that until they fall.”

In addition to showing his nose for the ball with the 10 boards, Cunningham showed off his ballhandling with a couple of gorgeous drives and finishes, including a deft inside-out dribble that left elite perimeter defender Matisse Thybulle grasping at air. And he got to the line to drain 9 of 10 free throws.

“That’s a huge step forward for him,” Casey said of the free throws. “I thought he did an excellent job of handling the press except the second half. First half, I thought he did a beautiful job of commanding the floor, organizing the floor, making the right read. His shots are going to fall. It’s just a matter of time. I’m not concerned about that.”

It was evident that Cunningham spent more time as the primary ballhandler this time and Casey said that was by design. “I wanted to put him on the ball a little bit more and he responded. But it’s a 48-minute game. He’s got to come out of the locker room locked and ready to go.”

That decision also seemed to benefit Killian Hayes, who finished with 10 points after an eight-point first half. Hayes suffered a thumb injury during the game, though Casey said he thought it wasn’t serious. Hayes hit 2 of 3 from the 3-point line, grabbed four rebounds with two assists and didn’t turn it over once in his 28-plus minutes.

Grant scored 22 of his 27 in the first half, struggling in the second when Casey saw stagnation around him.

“The way we manufactured points in the first half was moving the ball, let the ball find Jerami instead of catching, dribble-dribble,” Casey said. “That’s what happens when teams turn up the pressure on everybody else. When Jerami’s got the ball, we’ve got to have four other people moving.”

There are going to be stretches like that for a team that features, as Casey said, “three guys who are college sophomores.” But as Cunningham settles in, as he and Hayes grow more familiar with each other’s tendencies and strengths, as chemistry across the unit foments, there are also going to be stretches like Thursday’s first half with increasing frequency.

“We’re finding our synergy as a first group,” Cunningham said. “We’re starting to know where we like the ball more and more. The more we play together, the more we look for each other, play for each other, I think we’ll only grow and get better and better. But I think we have to do that for four quarters.”