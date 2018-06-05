Stefanski found common ground with Tom Gores over a 6-hour interview session

AUBURN HILLS – Ed Stefanski spent the first half of his working life as a mortgage banker after graduating from Penn’s acclaimed Wharton business school, mingling with the type of people Tom Gores comes across on a daily basis.

So he understands that world well enough to know you don’t come across someone like the Pistons owner all that often.

“I had a six-hour interview with Tom Gores,” Stefanski said. “The six hours went extremely fast for me. It might have been grueling for him, but it went fast for me.”

Stefanski, who played college basketball under legendary Pistons coach Chuck Daly in his days at Penn, kept his hand in the game as a high school coach even as he was making his way in the business world. When the company he worked for was sold in the late ’90s, he went to work for the New Jersey Nets and has since worked for the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, leading the front offices for both the Nets and his hometown Sixers.

So he’s known a few NBA owners, too. Gores stands out for his ability to size up people and situations, Stefanski said.

“I know he’s my boss now, but I’m not saying it because of that. I even told my wife when I got home, ‘That was an interesting six hours.’ This guy is really sharp. I’ve been in the business world – been around a lot of very successful, intelligent, sharp people. But this guy, because of his business acumen in sales, which I was in, too, is really good.”

Since being named as senior adviser to Gores less than two weeks ago, Stefanski has spent the bulk of his time interviewing candidates to become Pistons coach and to lead the front office. His aim is to whittle each list to a top few candidates and then allow Gores the opportunity to evaluate them and help reach a final decision.

“Tom is going to listen to our suggestions and advice,” Stefanski said. “I really believe he knows people. It’s not set in stone, but it makes a lot of sense for the group to interview the applicants and then you have to get them in front of the owner. That’s a no-brainer. In this case, how many people has Tom hired over his lifetime? I can’t imagine. He obviously has good feel.”

Over their six-hour discussion, Stefanski found Gores kept bringing the conversation back to family and the values he’s applied to the building of Platinum Equity into a rousing success. Stefanski believes there are things he can take from that example to help further the progress of the Pistons.

“We talked hoops, but more importantly, his family values are exactly where I am,” Stefanski said. “I have four boys that are all in the business world, three with families, and I talk on a daily basis with them and that’s what he does with his kids – younger than mine, but you talk to them, you listen, you help whenever you can.

“That hit home with me strongly. And then his business acumen. I asked a lot of questions about Platinum. Very intrigued about how he built such a great organization, a family organization, which can be subbed in the sports world, too. No reason why we can’t have the same – we’re a Platinum company. He has his values that he shared with me. You try to instill those kind of things.”