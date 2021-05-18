Star potential? Check. But Weaver isn’t banking on a franchise-altering solution for Pistons in 2021 draft

Troy Weaver found Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey at 16 and 19 in a draft considered mediocre to weak by a preponderance of draft industry evaluators. The Pistons have an 80 percent shot at a top-five pick in a draft considered extraordinarily strong at the top by those same evaluators.

But Weaver isn’t banking on the Pistons landing a savior in the July draft.

“Definitely star potential in the top five. Franchise changing? I don’t see any Shaqs or LeBrons in the draft,” the Pistons general manager said. “But some pretty talented players that will hopefully be someone we can add to the group and push us forward. We’ll be excited to make the choice wherever we land.”

Weaver made clear at Monday’s season-ending debriefing that he doesn’t anticipate the Pistons getting a top-five pick again anytime soon, but he also expects the improvement that will propel the Pistons out of the 20-win category will come less from whatever acquisitions he makes over the off-season and more via internal improvement from a roster that features 11 players 24 or younger, including four who are 19 or 20.

The work that will drive that internal improvement will get going by June 1, Dwane Casey said. For fans, though, attention will be focused on the results of the June 22 NBA draft lottery over the next five weeks. The Pistons will go into the lottery in the No. 2 position behind Houston but they’ll hold the same odds as the Rockets of landing among the top four picks the lottery determines: 14 percent for the No. 1 pick, 13.4 percent for No. 2, 12.7 percent for No. 3 and 11.9 percent for No. 4.

The single most likely outcome for the Pistons, though, is to land at No. 5: 27.8 percent odds. The lowest they could fall would be to No. 6 with odds of 20.1 percent to drop that far. Houston can fall no lower than fifth, but if that happens the Rockets must hand over their No. 1 pick to Oklahoma City. And because of that, the Pistons have better odds than any team to land a top-five pick at 79.9 percent followed by Orlando at 66.9 percent and Houston at 52.1 percent.

There is an unusually strong consensus on the top five prospects for this draft, which consists of three college freshmen – Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Southern Cal’s Evan Mobley and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs – and two prospects who opted for the G League Ignite over college, Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. Cunningham is widely considered the top prospect. After the top five, opinions are all over the map as to the next tier of prospects.

In addition to their lottery pick, the Pistons have three second-round picks – none of them their own. The Knicks hold Detroit’s second-round pick, which was traded to Philadelphia in 2018 for a second-round pick used on Khyri Thomas. The Pistons have picks 37, 42 and 51 in the second round – 37 from Brooklyn via Toronto as part of the Bruce Brown trade to the Nets; 42 from the Knicks via Charlotte as part of the Derrick Rose trade to New York; and 51 from Sacramento via the Lakers as part of the Cory Joseph-Delon Wright trade.

It’s unlikely the Pistons plan to use all three of those picks on players they anticipate being part of the 2021-22 roster and possible they’ll trade one or two of them on draft night for future assets. Alternatively, they could use them to draft players who’ll spend next season playing internationally or in the G League.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the ability of general managers and scouts to conduct business as usual, Weaver feels comfortable in his knowledge of the top prospects thanks in part to a family tie.

“I got to see most of these guys quite a bit because I have a son who’s a freshman in college,” he said. “I got to see quite a bit of these guys the last four years on the AAU circuit. Wherever the chips fall, we’ll be excited and ready to go.”