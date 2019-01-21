Slow-starting Pistons take a beating in Washington holiday matinee

WASHINGTON – The government wasn’t the only thing shut down in Washington on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So were the Pistons.

“There’s no excuse for it,” Dwane Casey said after the Pistons fell down by double digits early and never threatened to get back in the game, losing 101-87 to Washington in a holiday matinee. “We’re professional players. No matter what time the schedule says the game starts, we’ve got to get started. You can’t coach effort and focus. If we don’t come out with it, it’s going to be just like today all over again.”

The Pistons were coming off Saturday’s staggering buzzer-beating loss to Sacramento in which they led by 12 points midway through the fourth quarter and left bewildered and angered that the winning basket came on what they thought should have been whistled a violation on Buddy Hield. But the NBA ruled on Sunday night that Hield, in fact, did not double dribble before hitting the triple to win.

“Can’t argue with it,” said Casey before the game, though he, in fact, did think Hield double dribbled. “Game’s over. Even if they said he had double dribbled, what are we going to do? You could use that paper for other things.”

Was Monday’s lethargy a spillover effect from Saturday’s disappointment and frustration?

“We try to forget about games, especially tough ones like that,” Luke Kennard said. “Our message at the beginning of the game was ‘remember that feeling from the other night.’ It was a tough loss. I thought we tried to bring a little more energy, but we just didn’t have it.”

“This is the NBA. That’s a good reason or excuse or whatever you want to call it,” Casey said, “but we’ve all been in that situation. I’ve been on numerous teams (that lost) buzzer beaters. Come out with a 2-by-4 on your shoulder ready to play. That’s what I’m looking for. That’s the fight we’ve got to have and that’s what we’re going to establish here.”

The only Pistons player immune from the malaise that seemed to grip them was – you guessed it – Blake Griffin. Griffin, having arguably the greatest season of a decorated career, finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Only Reggie Bullock joined him in double figures – barely. With the Pistons 24 points down with seven minutes to play, Bullock’s triple gave him 12 points. It also fueled a last-gasp spurt by the Pistons that saw them close on a 13-3 run, but it was too little, too late.

“I think we came out lackadaisical and we should’ve been firing on all cylinders,” Langston Galloway said. “Early game, we should be coming out ready to play. We came out a little slow and it cost us in the end.”

Casey did his best to jump start the Pistons, rotating through four point guards in the first half alone. Reggie Jackson played the first seven-plus minutes, then handed the baton to Jose Calderon for the rest of the quarter. Kalin Lucas, the Detroit native and ex-Michigan State star signed last week to a two-way contract, opened the second quarter before giving way to Jackson again, but he was out after two minutes as Casey tried rookie Bruce Brown at the point to finish the first half.

“Just trying to get something going,” he said. “Hangover, whatever it is. Blake Griffin didn’t have a hangover. He’s playing his behind off. We’ve got to get eight or nine guys with the same mindset holding each other accountable.”

The loss dropped the Pistons to 20-26 and left them two full games out of the final playoff spot in the East. They again played without Andre Drummond, who didn’t travel with the team as he remains in concussion protocol, and Ish Smith, who missed a second straight game after playing in three games following a 19-game absence with a torn adductor muscle.

“We knew today would’ve been a big win for us,” Kennard said. “Next one’s the most important for us. We still have a lot of season left, so it’s on to the next one.”