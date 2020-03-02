Sizzling start, then Rose’s ankle injury deflates Pistons in loss to Kings

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 106-100 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

OFF AND RUNNING – Early tipoffs haven’t been very kind to the Pistons in recent seasons, but they couldn’t have scripted a better start than the one they experienced at Sacramento. By the 7:38 mark of the first quarter, the Pistons led 18-1 and Kings coach Luke Walton had burned two timeouts. Walton subbed out four starters at that point, but the lead grew to 21 before an 8-0 Sacramento run late in the quarter. The Kings got back in the game with an 11-0 run early in the second quarter after a Langston Galloway triple opened the quarter to give the Pistons a 34-16 lead. It took the Pistons a lot longer to get their second 34 points – almost all of the next two quarters, in fact. That spoke to the impact Derrick Rose had on the game during his 10 minutes – and to the struggle to create scoring chances the Pistons experienced after he limped to the locker room early in the second quarter, never to return. Sacramento took a 10-point lead in the third quarter that the Pistons cut to three early in the fourth quarter, then opened it back to 12 points midway through quarter. The Pistons pulled within two points on Brandon Knight’s triple with 37 seconds left to cap a 10-0 run, but De’Aaron Fox’s short jump shot with 14 seconds left pushed the Kings back to a five-point lead. The Pistons stayed close on high-volume and strong 3-point shooting: 18 of 42 from the arc, though they made just 15 of 38 shots inside of it. Christian Wood led the Pistons with 20 points and 12 rebounds, one of six players in double figures.

ANOTHER INJURY – After being the player most responsible for that brilliant start by the Pistons, Derrick Rose sent a shiver up their collective spine early in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly off of a transition layup attempt and limped to the locker room, slamming his right fist into his left palm in frustration. Had it been a knee injury, given Rose’s history, it likely would have meant the end of his season, at minimum. Instead, it turned out to be a right ankle injury of unknown degree, though it is possibly a good sign that Rose wasn’t immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

With Bruce Brown missing his third straight game with a left knee contusion, though, the Rose injury left the Pistons in a little bit of a bind at point guard. That was exacerbated when Brandon Knight picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter, leaving only Derrick Walton as a point guard to finish the first half. Rose finished with nine point, three rebounds and two assists in nine minutes after departing at 8:46 of the second quarter. Knight banged his right knee with six seconds left as he was fouled though he stayed in to shoot his free throws, finishing with 16 points and seven assists. Walton finished with three points and two assists in 13 minutes, hitting his only shot, a triple.

EMERGENCY SERVICES – Where do the Pistons go for help at point guard if Rose’s injury keeps him out for the next handful of games? Walton was playing in his final game before the 10-day contract he signed on Feb. 23 expires, though he’s eligible to sign a second 10-day deal. The Pistons could also give his roster spot to another player, either on a 10-day contract or by signing someone for the remainder of the season. Bruce Brown could be back as soon as Wednesday when the Pistons host Oklahoma City in their next game. Dwane Casey has said he’d like to have Brown concentrate on playing shooting guard for the rest of the season to develop those parts of his game more fully, but Brown is capable of shifting over. The Pistons could bring Jordan Bone back from Grand Rapids of the G League, though until the Drive regular season ends in late March they’d have to be mindful of Bone’s service time. He is at least two-thirds of the way through his 45-day limit and that means he couldn’t spend more than half of the month with the Pistons. Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas likely would be next in line to handle emergency point guard duties.