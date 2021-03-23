Sekou’s thumb held him out, but Casey looking to expand his opportunity as season winds down

Don’t read anything into Sekou Doumbouya not playing in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. He could have played, but a thumb injury led to Doumbouya not shedding his warmups for that game.

Well, that and the fact the Pistons have 10 days to get a look at Tyler Cook and wanted to throw him in the mix.

“A little banged up. He had a bad thumb the other day,” Dwane Casey said of Doumbouya, 20. “We really wanted to see what Tyler could do.”

Doumbouya had some encouraging moments earlier in the season, but since a mid-February concussion he’s had difficulty gaining any traction and has had his opportunity limited by playing behind Jerami Grant and the emergence of rookie Saddiq Bey.

But Casey and general manager Troy Weaver have both praised Doumbouya’s work ethic and attitude and are mindful of his age and lack of experience – and the potential that led to the Pistons drafting him 15th overall as an 18-year-old who was the NBA’s youngest player last season and is still the third-youngest player – behind Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart – on the NBA’s second-youngest roster.

“Sekou’s gift is running the floor. His gift is cutting, occasionally popping back for the 3-point shot,” Casey said. “He’s learning to attack the paint. And his gift is when he’s down and ready to defend. He’s strong as an ox. When you bump into Sekou, you know you’ve hit something.”

Casey mentioned finding more playing time for Doumbouya – along with getting Hayes back from injury and getting a look at recently acquired Hamidou Diallo – as top-of-the-menu items for the season’s remaining 30 games.