Sekou’s thumb held him out, but Casey looking to expand his opportunity as season winds down
Chris Schwegler (NBAE/Getty)
Don’t read anything into Sekou Doumbouya not playing in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. He could have played, but a thumb injury led to Doumbouya not shedding his warmups for that game.
Well, that and the fact the Pistons have 10 days to get a look at Tyler Cook and wanted to throw him in the mix.
“A little banged up. He had a bad thumb the other day,” Dwane Casey said of Doumbouya, 20. “We really wanted to see what Tyler could do.”
Doumbouya had some encouraging moments earlier in the season, but since a mid-February concussion he’s had difficulty gaining any traction and has had his opportunity limited by playing behind Jerami Grant and the emergence of rookie Saddiq Bey.
But Casey and general manager Troy Weaver have both praised Doumbouya’s work ethic and attitude and are mindful of his age and lack of experience – and the potential that led to the Pistons drafting him 15th overall as an 18-year-old who was the NBA’s youngest player last season and is still the third-youngest player – behind Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart – on the NBA’s second-youngest roster.
“Sekou’s gift is running the floor. His gift is cutting, occasionally popping back for the 3-point shot,” Casey said. “He’s learning to attack the paint. And his gift is when he’s down and ready to defend. He’s strong as an ox. When you bump into Sekou, you know you’ve hit something.”
Casey mentioned finding more playing time for Doumbouya – along with getting Hayes back from injury and getting a look at recently acquired Hamidou Diallo – as top-of-the-menu items for the season’s remaining 30 games.
- Casey said that “by the weekend we should be getting guys back in” among the five who were on the inactive list for Sunday’s game: Diallo, Hayes, Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder and Jahlil Okafor.
“Not sure about Wayne, whether it’s going to be (Wednesday) night or the end of the week, but all the guys got some part of practice today. Day to day as far as who’s going to be back in tomorrow or who’ll be back in for the weekend,” Casey said.
- Cook, a 6-foot-8 power forward, has played two games since signing a 10-day contract last Thursday that runs through Saturday. Teams are allowed to sign a player to two consecutive 10-day contracts and Casey indicated that decision is still to be determined.
“He’s a kick-butt type of guy,” Casey said. “He’s that guy that’s going to come in every day, rebounder, screener, defender, athletic, brings it. Just love his energy. He really impressed from that standpoint. Not sure what we’re going to do with the other days or if we’re going to re-sign him or not, but really impressed with his play the other night.”
- The trade deadline is Thursday and nobody really knows what to expect this season given the anomalies in place – the shortened season, the impact of the play-in tournament disrupting the equilibrium of buyers and sellers, etc. But Casey believes the deadline might hang heavier over the heads of younger players than veterans accustomed to the drill.
“You mention the fact that there’s always going to be rumors going around and 90 percent, 95 percent of the rumors don’t happen,” Casey said. “It’s probably harder on the younger guys. The older guys are used to it, but I don’t know if you ever get used to it.”
- Casey revealed, in talking about the fact that he’s been vaccinated for COVID-19, that he became infected with the coronavirus last March.
“I had the virus back at the same time that Christian (Wood) did. We just didn’t make it public,” Casey said. “I had no symptoms. Didn’t lose sense of small, sense of taste. I still took (the vaccine). I’m still going to wear my mask, still going to wash my hands and do all the other protocols. Just felt a little bit of flu and after that I was perfectly fine.”
Casey said he’s not aware of vaccine appointments being made yet for Pistons players with Michigan about to open availability to anyone 16 or older starting April 5.
