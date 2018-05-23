Second-Round Candidate: Jevon Carter

ID CARD: 6-foot-1½ point guard, West Virginia, senior, 22 years old

DRAFT RANGE: Ranked 44th on ESPN.com, 49th by SI.com, 19th among guards by NBA.com

SCOUTS LOVE: Defense, toughness and competitiveness are Carter’s stock in trade. He was widely considered the best perimeter defender in major college basketball among college insiders as a West Virginia senior under a coach, Bob Huggins, known for demanding maximum effort at that end. Carter was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons and was a unanimous pick for the all-conference team as a senior. Carter also has a solid 3-point stroke, hitting nearly 40 percent (.389, .393) over the past two seasons on at least 5.0 attempts per game. He took on more responsibility for the West Virginia offense as a senior, upping his assists per game to 6.6 from 3.7. Good transition player on a team that emphasized creating turnovers and running.

SCOUTS WONDER: Carter’s ceiling isn’t as tantalizing as others and there are some physical limitations. He’s a good quarterback – makes the right decision more often than not – but he’s not going to be a dynamic playmaker, break down defenses or beat his man off the dribble with any frequency. That might limit his appeal on a broad basis but might make him especially attractive to individual teams looking for known qualities for a specific role, perhaps as a No. 3 point guard. Will Carter’s solid but less than spectacular 3-point shooting from the college arc translate to the longer NBA distance? Carter knows what he needs to do to impress teams already convinced of his strengths over the next month to improve his draft stock. “Being more consistent with my shot, working on finishing over length and my ballhandling skills,” he said at last week’s combine.

NUMBER TO NOTE: 142 – The number of steals Carter amassed as a senior, most in the nation. Over four seasons – the last three as a starter for 112 career starts in his 144 games – Carter never averaged fewer than 1.7 steals a game and topped out at 3.0 as a senior.

MONEY QUOTE: “I don’t model my game after anyone. I just go out there and I play. I play hard, I try to play the correct way and do what I have to do to help my team win.”

PISTONS FIT: A No. 3 point guard could be on the Pistons’ summer short list given that they have plenty of frontcourt depth and their only pressing need is at small forward, where only Stanley Johnson returns as a natural fit at that spot. With Ish Smith on the last year of his contract and Reggie Jackson down to the final two years on his deal, grooming a No. 3 point guard capable of stepping into Smith’s role for 2019-20 has to be considered one of the preferred outcomes for the No. 42 overall pick.

BOTTOM LINE: Carter carries himself with a palpable chip on his shoulder. He was headed for a mid-major college coming out of Chicago in 2014 until Huggins gave him the chance to play at West Virginia and he still plays as if he’s irked over being a generic three-star recruit. He got maximum mileage out of his abilities in college, averaging 17.3 points a game as a senior, and that has NBA front offices weighing whether his competitive passion will fuel a similarly successful pro career or whether his skill set has already taken him as far as he can go.