Rare opening back to back comes back to bite Pistons in loss to Hawks

DETROIT – Fight as they do against giving in to the reality of scheduling losses, NBA teams understand there are going to be a handful of games over the course of the season with trap doors impossible to evade.

You just don’t expect those to come as soon as the home opener.

The Pistons happened to be the only one of the NBA’s 22 teams to take the court on Wednesday to open their season required to take it again on Thursday. And their opponent, Atlanta – young and coltish as it is – had the advantage of having been stowed away in their Detroit hotel rooms while the Pistons were spilling vast quantities of energy in a comeback win at Indiana.

Fatigue was evident in their shooting numbers – everyone not named Drummond or Rose combined to shoot 28 percent – and, late, in the turnovers committed by trying to make hero plays.

For all of that, they might have survived the experience if not for Trae Young’s early onslaught – 16 points in the first quarter, 26 in the first half – that forced the Pistons to push a boulder uphill for all of 48 minutes.

Dwane Casey predictably resisted taking the bait to most questions about the impact of the rare road opener-home opener back to back to start the season, but he let his guard slip a few times.

“Everybody has 41 (home games) and 41 (road games) – we can’t use that as an excuse. But I didn’t think we had our legs shooting and it showed in the second half,” he said after the 117-100 loss to the Hawks. “We can’t use that as an excuse, but it’s very difficult to start the season with a back to back.”

The Hawks took an early 12-point lead with Young hitting threes from 25, 29 and 32 feet in the first quarter. The Pistons closed the first half on a 12-0 run to lead by three at the break, but their second-half was abysmal. They shot 26 percent with nine turnovers and made 2 of 18 from the 3-point arc in scoring 37 points.

“We’re NBA players,” Andre Drummond said. “There’s no excuse for the way we started that game. The way you start is the way you finish. We started off slow. We allowed them to get up and down and traded baskets with a team that had the day off.”

Drummond played 41 minutes at Indiana and finished with 32 points and 23 rebounds. He was more human 24 hours later, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes. With Blake Griffin out again with hamstring and knee soreness in the left leg that required postseason surgery last spring, he couldn’t get enough help this time around.

Derrick Rose was brilliant, especially in the first half when he hit 7 of 8 shots and scored 15 points for the second straight game before halftime. He finished with 27, but Rose was 1 of 4 with three turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“I thought the back to back, probably minutes caught him a little bit, too, in the second half,” Casey said. “He had some turnovers that are uncharacteristic for him. But he’s good for us. He stirs the drink.”

The Pistons’ last gasp came midway through the quarter when a 9-1 run cut a 14-point deficit to six. But two turnovers fueled a quick 7-0 Atlanta run and that was the ballgame.

Casey described the defensive disposition as “soft.” Bruce Brown, assigned to Young, wouldn’t quibble. Brown played 17 foul-plagued minutes, picking up three in 12 first-half minutes when Young sizzled.

“I kind of agree with that,” Brown said of Casey’s assessment. “We just didn’t come out and defend. I didn’t pick him up early. He got to – what? – 16 in the first quarter? That won’t happen again. I can’t wait to see him next time.”

That comes Nov. 22 at Atlanta. The teams will be on equal footing that night, both playing two nights earlier. The Pistons have a score to settle.