Quantity of Pistons threes up – way up – and now Casey wants quality to follow

AUBURN HILLS – A meaningful assessment of Dwane Casey’s will to have the Pistons become a more prolific 3-point shooting team must wait until a little more evidence comes in.

But there’s no doubt that it’s having the desired effect. Only the Houston Rockets – who last season shattered the NBA record by launching 3,470 3-pointers for the season – took more triples in preseason than the Pistons.

The Rockets continue to set the pace – in preseason, they took a whopping 50.4 3-pointers per game – but the Pistons are on their heels, checking in at No. 2 with 40.8.

In fact, 43.7 percent of Pistons shots in their five preseason games were 3-pointers. That’s up more than 10 percentage points from their regular-season number (33 percent) last season, when they set a franchise record by taking 29 3-point attempts a game. If the Pistons maintain their preseason pace during the regular season, they’d take nearly 1,000 more triples this season than last – 973, to be exact.

Casey isn’t as focused on the number of 3-point attempts the Pistons took in preseason as on conditioning them to distinguish between desirable and undesirable attempts.

“I’m less concerned about the amount; I’m more concerned about the quality,” he said. “I know one game we had 30 really good, open 3-point shots and I think it was 14 slightly contested. If it’s heavily contested, we’ve got a problem. But slightly contested, I think you can adjust how quick the defense can get there and either go by them or take that shot.

“So we’re more concerned about the heavily contested 3-point shots or the transition, dribble-up three shots (which) are not good 3-point shots.”

The Pistons didn’t shoot the three particularly well in the preseason, finishing at 32.8 percent. But they finished with a flourish, making 21 of 45 in their 129-110 rout of Cleveland in the finale. Casey is even less concerned with the percentage at this point, a devout believer that the analytics don’t lie and that the more frequently the Pistons shoot them – and the more familiar they get with his offense – the better the results will turn out.

“What we’ve got to do is knock down shots,” he said. “I think that’s our biggest Achilles heel offensively is just knocking down your open shots – have confidence in your shot. The guys know what shots we’re looking for and cut down on as many challenged threes as possible. That’s going to take time, recognizing those shots. That’s probably going to take five or 10 games to do that.”

One barometer of the quality of 3-point shots is the ratio of assisted 3-pointers to unassisted. The Pistons ranked 10th in the preseason in the greatest percentage of assisted 3-pointers made at 85.1.

“I’d much rather have assisted (3-pointers),” Casey said. “I’d much rather have a paint point where it’s a post up, which I thought we did in the last couple of games – did a better job of posting up and kicking out. The inside-out three is much better than the no-pass, jack-it-up three.”