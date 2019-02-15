In post-break sprint to the finish, Pistons need to pick up the pace on the road

AUBURN HILLS – The flip side of the grueling schedule that pummeled the Pistons in December and January – whipsawing them while injuries piled up, as well – works in their favor when play resumes after the All-Star break.

Though the Pistons will play 15 of their final 26 games on the road, three of the five other teams clawing for the final three playoff spots in the East have more difficult remaining schedules than the Pistons. And the difference is fairly striking.

By strength of schedule, the Pistons have the seventh-easiest schedule with opponents carrying a .482 winning percentage. The two teams with slightly easier schedules – Washington one spot ahead of them in sixth (.479) and Orlando four spots ahead in third (.460) – are two of the three teams who’ll have to chase them down from behind in the standings.

The three other contenders for the final three playoff spots – Brooklyn, Charlotte and Miami – have three of the NBA’s seven most difficult closing schedules.

The Pistons will face a critical game coming out of the break and be at a disadvantage in doing so. They’ll play at Miami on Saturday a night after opening the inappropriately named “second half” at Atlanta, a back to back against a Heat team that will be off on Friday following a game at Philadelphia on Thursday out of the break.

For what it’s worth, fivethirtyeight.com projects the Pistons to finish with a 39-43 record, giving them a 66 percent chance to make the playoffs. The website predicts the following win totals for the five other contenders for the final three berths: Nets 39, Magic 38, Hornets 37, Heat 36, Wizards 35. That projection would give the Pistons the No. 6 or 7 playoff seed depending on who wins the final Pistons-Nets matchup.

Here’s a look at the playoff race among the six teams fighting for the last three spots in the East: