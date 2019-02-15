In post-break sprint to the finish, Pistons need to pick up the pace on the road
Chris Schwegler (NBAE/Getty)
AUBURN HILLS – The flip side of the grueling schedule that pummeled the Pistons in December and January – whipsawing them while injuries piled up, as well – works in their favor when play resumes after the All-Star break.
Though the Pistons will play 15 of their final 26 games on the road, three of the five other teams clawing for the final three playoff spots in the East have more difficult remaining schedules than the Pistons. And the difference is fairly striking.
By strength of schedule, the Pistons have the seventh-easiest schedule with opponents carrying a .482 winning percentage. The two teams with slightly easier schedules – Washington one spot ahead of them in sixth (.479) and Orlando four spots ahead in third (.460) – are two of the three teams who’ll have to chase them down from behind in the standings.
The three other contenders for the final three playoff spots – Brooklyn, Charlotte and Miami – have three of the NBA’s seven most difficult closing schedules.
The Pistons will face a critical game coming out of the break and be at a disadvantage in doing so. They’ll play at Miami on Saturday a night after opening the inappropriately named “second half” at Atlanta, a back to back against a Heat team that will be off on Friday following a game at Philadelphia on Thursday out of the break.
For what it’s worth, fivethirtyeight.com projects the Pistons to finish with a 39-43 record, giving them a 66 percent chance to make the playoffs. The website predicts the following win totals for the five other contenders for the final three berths: Nets 39, Magic 38, Hornets 37, Heat 36, Wizards 35. That projection would give the Pistons the No. 6 or 7 playoff seed depending on who wins the final Pistons-Nets matchup.
Here’s a look at the playoff race among the six teams fighting for the last three spots in the East:
- Pistons – The Pistons will need to pick up the pace on the road in order to hold off the teams breathing down their neck. They’re 9-17 in road games; only Charlotte (8-21) is worse among the six contenders for the final three berths. But the Pistons get five road games against the bottom four Eastern teams – one apiece at Atlanta, Chicago and New York and two at Cleveland – plus one against the Western cellar dweller, Phoenix. On the flip side, the Pistons still must play road games against the top four teams in the West (Golden State, Denver, Oklahoma City and Portland) in addition to a trip to San Antonio. The Pistons own the tiebreaker against Washington (2-1 with the season series concluded) and have lost it to Charlotte (0-3 vs. the Hornets with one game remaining). To be decided yet are season series with Miami (1-1), Brooklyn (1-1) and Orlando (2-1). The Pistons play Indiana, weakened by the loss of Victor Oladipo, three times in the season’s final 24 games. The Pistons have the most remaining back to backs: six.
- Brooklyn – The Nets won a triple-overtime game at Cleveland to head into the All-Star break, saved by a DeMarre Carroll tying triple to end the second overtime. They’re currently 30-29 and in the No. 6 spot. But they’ll be challenged by what has to be one of the most daunting road trips any NBA team will face this season. From March 13-28, the Nets play at Oklahoma City, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland and Philadelphia. Only the Lakers, at 28-29, are under .500. It’s part of the NBA’s third-hardest remaining schedule with Brooklyn opponents carrying a .541 winning percentage. The Nets have 12 road and 11 home games remaining. They anticipate the return of Spencer Dinwiddie from a hand injury short after the All-Star break. The Nets have only three remaining back to backs.
- Charlotte – The Hornets are going to have to earn it if they’re to hold off the Pistons. Owning the tiebreaker essentially means the Hornets are a game up on the Pistons in the loss column even though Charlotte – which, at 27-30, is a half-game ahead in the standings – has the same 30 losses. Charlotte – which has the NBA’s second-most difficult remaining schedule (a .541 winning percentage for its 25 opponents) still has to play Golden State, Houston and Toronto twice each. Six of Charlotte’s final eight games come on the road. The Hornets come to Little Caesars Arena on April 7, three days before the season finale. That game could be critical to both teams. The Hornets have five remaining back to backs.
- Miami – The Heat carry the same 26-30 record as the Pistons, who currently hold down the No. 8 spot over the Heat by virtue of the tiebreaker – a 17-19 vs. a 14-19 record in Eastern Conference games. Miami has more home games (14) than road (12) games remaining, but whether that works to the Heat’s advantage or not is questionable. They’ve been a better road (15-14) than home (11-16) team to date. That could play a part when the Pistons play their final two games against the Heat, both in Miami. In addition to their Feb. 23 matchup, the Pistons play at Miami on March 13. Miami faces the NBA’s seventh most difficult finishing schedule (.524). The Heat have four remaining back to backs. The toughest part of their schedule: a four-game trip to Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Milwaukee and Washington that finishes with a back to back.
- Orlando – The Pistons rue their loss at the buzzer in Orlando to close out the 2018 portion of the schedule, giving the Magic an important win and the chance to even the season series when they come to Little Caesars Arena on March 28. The Magic, like the Pistons, head into the All-Star break with momentum, having won five straight – their first streak that long since November-December 2015 – and seven of eight. The Magic have just 10 home games remaining, though, and like the Pistons they’ve been a much better team at home (16-15) than on the road (11-17). The Magic play just three more back to backs among their 23 remaining games, tied with Brooklyn for fewest total games left of the six contenders, and they have the easiest remaining strength of schedule among them (.460).
- Washington – About all the Wizards have going for them is the fact they have just 11 of their 24 remaining games on the road, where they’ve won just seven times. Only Cleveland (five) has fewer road wins in the East. The Wizards won’t have John Wall for the rest of the season – and possibly all of next, either, as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery this month – and traded Otto Porter to Chicago and Markieff Morris to New Orleans in moves to get under the luxury tax. They go into the break three full games behind the Pistons and Monday’s loss to them at Little Caesars Arena gave the Pistons the tiebreaker over Washington. The Wizards have five remaining back to backs.