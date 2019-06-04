Point guards aplenty, but picking the one who’ll hit is the challenge for Pistons front office

AUBURN HILLS – In the NBA’s era of position-less basketball, there’s still one incorruptible position: point guard.

And the Pistons will spend a considerable chunk of their off-season planning in pursuit of solutions at a position where only Reggie Jackson from last year’s roster is under contract for next season.

That means via trade, free agency or the draft, the Pistons almost certainly will add two point guards in the near future, perhaps in the next month.

There is very little chance the Pistons will come out of draft night confident that they’ve filled their backup point guard role – even if they were to spend the 15th pick on a point guard. The odds are slim that one of the top three point guards – Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Coby White – will get out of the top 10 and there’s no consensus No. 4 point guard and probably not another clearly identifiable point guard considered a lock to go in the first round.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards might go in the 20s somewhere. Virginia’s Ty Jerome could be a first-rounder, but isn’t universally considered a point guard. There’s skepticism whether Virginia Tech’s Nikeil Alexander-Walker can effectively play point guard in the NBA, though there are those who expect he’ll eventually play there and do well – and he’s considered a possibility at 15.

But recent NBA history shows you don’t necessarily have to commit a premium asset to find a capable point guard if you know what you’re looking for and the system meshes with the skill set. Both NBA No. 2 seeds in this year’s playoffs, Toronto and Denver, had second-unit point guards recently obtained with non-premium assets. Toronto, in fact, signed Fred VanVleet as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and Denver used the 51st pick on Monte Morris two years ago.

Here’s a look at seven high-production college point guards – and one wild card who never played in college – possibly available with the 45th pick or maybe even in undrafted free agency.