Playoff push: The 5 red-letter games remaining for the Pistons, including one up next

OAKLAND – The cushion the Pistons built for themselves on the strength of a 12-2 run through the schedule has all but evaporated. After they beat Chicago on March 11 to push their record to 34-31, the Pistons led Brooklyn by a half-game, Miami by 3½ and Orlando and Charlotte by 4½.

Back-to-back losses to two of the top four teams in the West, Portland and Golden State, means the Pistons have gone 3-5 since then. Brooklyn got a win it desperately needed over the Pistons ahead of seven consecutive road games and Miami turned itself around by beating the Pistons two nights later.

It’s been a slog ever since. And it’s not going to get appreciably easier. With nine games remaining, the Pistons likely need to squeeze out four or five wins to ensure a playoff berth. Brooklyn is now a game ahead of the Pistons as the No. 6 seed, Miami a game behind them at No. 8, Orlando and Charlotte two and three games behind them, respectively.

Every win counts as one, but some games will carry a little more weight than others. Here’s a look at the five most important games remaining for the Pistons: