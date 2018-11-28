Pistons win one they lost too often in the past as they make it 7 wins in last 9

DETROIT – It was exactly the kind of game the Pistons lost too many times the past few years, getting picked off by lesser teams to dull all the big wins at Golden State or Boston or Oklahoma City.

There was exactly none of the electricity in the arena that charged last week’s win over Houston and the Pistons seemed as lethargic as the crowd early against a Knicks team with a lousy record (7-14) but a three-game winning streak coming at the expense of three likely playoff teams. And the offensive rebounding numbers – a pretty good indication of the force each side brings to the equation – after a quarter looked ominous: 9-0 against the Pistons, the No. 2 offensive rebounding team in the NBA.

But they won, 115-108, their third straight and seventh in nine games. And they’re back at four games over .500 (11-7) for the first time since opening the season with four consecutive wins.

It was exactly the kind of game that’s won with the habits Dwane Casey has preached since day one. Maybe it’s Casey’s influence, maybe it’s the maturation of players burned by past lapses of focus or maybe it’s the influence of imported veterans like Blake Griffin and Zaza Pachulia – or, probably, it’s all of those and a few more things.

“We’re close,” Griffin said of the quest to eliminate the valleys. “I truly believe we’ve gotten better and better almost each week as the season’s gone on. Game to game, sometimes you have bad games, but I think our understanding of what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it is getting much better.”

Griffin’s presence – and the attention he demands – are an anchor for the Pistons and was so again this time. When the offense sputtered early as he settled into a playmaking role, as he does to start most games, Griffin pressed the issue more frequently and ran through a gamut of Knicks defenders.

Noah Vonleh and Mario Hezonja picked up three fouls apiece in the first half and Mitchell Robinson added two more. Robinson fouled out before the third quarter ended and Vonleh and Hezonja joined him before the game was over. Griffin – a game after not getting rewarded with a single free throw – hit 12 of 16 this time and finished with 30 points.

“I thought there were some legit fouls and I thought there were some fouls that we felt like we should’ve had, also,” Casey said. “They’re an aggressive team, a hard-playing team and I thought our guys used their experience. Blake used his experience in the post and finally getting some respect that he deserves.”

The game saw 57 fouls called and 77 free throws shot. The Pistons got the best of both categories but still missed 13 free throws. It was the foul line that let the Knicks to make it uncomfortable enough – the Knicks hit 27 of 32, including 16 of 18 in the second half – that Griffin had to come back with 6:45 and finish the game. The Pistons led by 18 with 8:40 to play but the Knicks – who were sitting on 52 points midway through the third quarter – scored 56 over the final 18 minutes, 38 in the fourth quarter.

“That was the only disappointing thing,” Griffin said. “You have teams like that, you’ve got to just finish the game. But I liked everything we did to get to that point.”

“We had a lull there that puts a damper on the win,” Casey said. “You always want to develop good habits and when you have the lead, you don’t take shortcuts, you don’t take things for granted. … Just because you have a lead, that’s when you really buckle down and go harder. Blake shouldn’t have played 36 minutes. We should’ve had our young guys in there. Because we did take shortcuts, we had to leave our starters in.”

The late Knicks spurt aside, the bench again was a net positive. All five players Casey used – Stanley Johnson, Ish Smith, Zaza Pachulia, Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway – finished in the black in plus/minus ranging from Pachulia’s plus-20 to Brown’s plus-7. Johnson was especially good with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting plus four rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks.

“Nothing crazy, nothing flashy,” Pachulia said of the second unit. “But we’re moving the ball, we’re moving bodies, playing the right way. Everybody brings something to the table and we’re getting things done. I like our second unit. It’s fun to be part of it.”

Winning big games is always fun. Not losing games you should win is every bit as important.