As Pistons wait on 3-point shooting, Casey looks to defense to improve on top-10 ranking

AUBURN HILLS – Until the Pistons turn the corner offensively – and that could be as simple as their 3-point shooting elevating itself to the NBA average – their defense is going to have to carry them.

Defense like they played over the last 15 minutes in their comeback win at Toronto, when they outscored the Raptors 41-20 as their offense was sparked by forcing Toronto turnovers and contested shots.

The Pistons sit at No. 9 in NBA defensive rating but No. 24 in offense. Dwane Casey still sees plenty of room for growth at the defensive end – and expects that growth to help turn the Pistons around offensively.

“There’s some good things we’re doing as far as getting into the ball,” Casey said. “Even though we’re top 10 defensively, we can be much better. There’s so many things. And we want to be elite – we don’t just want to get in the top 10. I think the defense will help fuel our offense and give our offense rhythm, our offense confidence as much as anything else.”

One element that’s helped the Pistons to a 7-6 record even as their offense has proven hit or miss is that their opponents have shot the 3-pointer just as poorly as they have. The Pistons rank dead last, 30th, in 3-point percentage at 31.3 but their opponents are only marginally better, shooting 31.8 percent. Only Boston’s opponents, at 30.8 percent, have shot worse from the 3-point line.

They’ve also been effective at limiting 3-point attempts, ranking No. 7 at 29.3 per game, below the league average of 31.3.

The Pistons finished No. 5 in 3-point shooting last season at 37.3 percent and the only significant 3-point shooter who didn’t return is Anthony Tolliver. But Luke Kennard’s separated shoulder that’s caused him to miss the last three-plus weeks and Reggie Bullock’s early-season slump has helped drag down the average.

If the Pistons were shooting even the league average of .351 from the arc, they’d be averaging 113.5 points a game – which would rank 10th in the NBA instead of their 109.8, which ranks 18th. If they were at last year’s .373, they’d be averaging 116.0 points, which would rank seventh.

The Pistons rank 10th in the NBA at 37.2 percent of their shots coming from the 3-point arc. Last season, that would have ranked third – right behind Casey’s Toronto Raptors at 37.7 percent.

“We’ve modified some of the stuff we’re doing offensively where we get other types of buckets, so the key is keeping the scoreboard moving until our 3-point shots start falling consistently,” Casey said. “But it’s making sure you stay with the shot spectrum. Being disciplined with it is the most efficient way in the NBA today.”

Casey isn’t merely shrugging his shoulders and accepting that the offense will run hot and cold until the 3-point shooting stabilizes. He likes the volume of 3-point shots being taken but believes the quality of those attempts will improve as the Pistons become more familiar with the nuances of his offense.

“As far as the percentage of shots, I’m very comfortable because at some point they’re got to fall,” he said. “I’m not happy with the shooting percentage, but that’s something we’ve got to continue to work on. It doesn’t happen because you want it to. You’ve got to put a lot of hours in on the court … getting used to how you’re getting those threes. Getting a rhythm is going to be important and it takes time.”