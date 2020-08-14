Pistons under Weaver’s watch get full vote of confidence from a key voice: Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin isn’t merely fully on board with Troy Weaver as Pistons general manager, he’s fully on board with whatever path Weaver chooses to facilitate their rebuilding – or, as Weaver prefers, their “restoring.”

“Troy’s been great,” Griffin said this week. “I’ve known him for a while. He just has a great mindset and he also has a very, very good eye for talent in the NBA. I think he likes guys who are hard-nosed players, guys who’ll come in and work, earn their spot – guys who will compete. And that’s what I’m about, so we see eye to eye on that.”

Superstars who’ve inched past 30 – Griffin is 31 – without an NBA championship on their resume might bristle at the prospect of enduring a transitional phase, but Griffin has fully endorsed the Pistons’ organizational decision to hit the reset button since their February trade of Andre Drummond. He’s conveyed that to Weaver since his hiring two months ago and liked what he’s heard in return – especially that he isn’t being asked to throttle down his competitive instincts.

“In my conversations with Coach and Troy and the front office, they want to put a competitive team on the floor,” Griffin said. “I’ve told them I’m here to do whatever they ask of me – whether that’s taking on a different role, taking on more of a role, whatever that might be. Whatever they feel the need for me to do. We’ll have a lot of young guys, so spending a lot of time with them and setting the foundation and making sure we have all these guys understand what Pistons basketball is all about.”

Weaver spoke in June as he was introduced by the Pistons of his disappointment in the results of the 2009 lottery, his second draft as a member of the Oklahoma City front office. The Thunder went into the lottery in the No. 4 spot and actually pulled a top-three pick – but not the No. 1 overall pick necessary in a draft where it was certain that Griffin, an Oklahoma native who spent two seasons at the University of Oklahoma, would go first.

The Thunder recovered nicely, taking their third consecutive future MVP, James Harden, at No. 3 – after taking Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in the two previous drafts. Now Weaver and Griffin are united, 11 years later, in Detroit.

“I think he has a great vision for where we want this franchise to go,” Griffin said. “I feel confident with him leading the charge – drafting, everything else, free agency, all that.”

Griffin remains a college basketball fan, often offering keen insights about rookies based on his recollections of them from their days on campus. He’s not about to put on his scout’s hat and offer advice as Weaver prepares for his first Pistons draft, but he’s aware that the franchise has something at stake in next week’s lottery.

“I will be watching with interest, for sure,” he said. “I do watch college basketball, but I think those guys have got it covered. There are some guys I like in this year’s draft, but not knowing where we’re going to draft at this point, it’s a little unrealistic to start naming names. Once you find where you land and you’re going to see how everything shapes up, I think that’ll be an interesting conversation. I’ll definitely be watching with anticipation.”