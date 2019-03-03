Pistons take care of business early, swarm Cavs, get stars rested for Toronto

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 129-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quick Loans Arena

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED – That’s called “taking care of business.” Get a win and get your key players some rest. You can circle big games left on the Pistons’ schedule – one of them coming Sunday when Toronto, Dwane Casey’s former team, comes to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since firing him – but games against lottery-bound teams are the ones the Pistons must win to keep their playoff drive on the road. The Pistons went into Saturday’s game with Cleveland with 22 such dates remaining, this the first. If the Pistons win those games, they won’t leave themselves much work to get done in their other 15 games to nail down a playoff spot. Luke Kennard hit his first six 3-point attempts and finished with 26 points, two off of his career high, to lead SIX Pistons in double figures. Reggie Jackson got the Pistons off and running with 12 first-quarter points without missing a shot. He finished with 24, hitting 9 of 11 and all four of his 3-pointers. The Pistons went up by 20 points before the first quarter was out against an undermanned Cavs team and led by 30 midway through the third quarter. Not only did their businesslike start all but ensure the win, it enabled Casey to go easy on Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson. Drummond and Griffin played 26 minutes each, Jackson 21. The Pistons hit 20 3-point shots, tying their season high.

FAST START – The 42 points the Pistons scored in the first quarter was their highest-scoring quarter of the season. They’ve had 41-point quarters in the first, third and fourth quarters of games this seaspon – in the first against the Knicks on Feb. 8, in the third against Charlotte on Dec. 12 and in the fourth against Houston on Nov. 21. The 71 points the Pistons scored in the first half were three off of their season high of 74, which they recorded in a Nov. 9 win at Atlanta. It was a practically flawless first quarter as the Pistons didn’t commit a turnover and shot 16 of 24 overall and 5 of 9 from the 3-point arc while giving up just one offensive rebound. The Pistons scored 133 points in an overtime win over Philadelphia on Oct. 23, their season high – the game Blake Griffin hung 50 on the 76ers.

PLAYING SMALL – With Cleveland missing so many big men, Dwane Casey made Jon Leuer inactive and didn’t use Zaza Pachulia in his standard role as center of the second unit. Glenn Robinson III took Pachulia’s spot with the unit as Thon Maker moved from power forward to center in the first half, which matched him against Cleveland’s Channing Frye, the veteran who spends almost all of his time at the 3-point arc. Cleveland played without four big men: Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, John Henson and Ante Zizic. Robinson, who’d made only five appearances in the previous 20 games, gave Casey solid first-half minutes and he finished with six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes. In the second half, with Casey most interested in getting Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond out of the game, he used Pachulia and Maker together starting late in the third quarter. The Pistons dominated around the rim, outrebounding Cleveland 31-14 in the first half and outscoring them 24-10 in points in the paint.