Pistons, SVG struggle to keep chins up as 3-pointers rain down on them

OAKLAND, Calif. – A self-perpetuating dynamic applies to seeing the ball go through the basket. Unfortunately for the Pistons, it even applies across franchises.

Stan Van Gundy sees ample evidence the Pistons have turned a corner since the calendar flipped to 2017. But they’ve been scorched repeatedly by teams ablaze from the 3-point line.

And just as Marcus Morris lamented a few weeks ago, with the Pistons at the depths of a tailspin, that opponents were coming out of their sneakers in anticipation of getting a shot at a wobbled opponent, so Van Gundy thinks teams noticing how well others are shooting from the 3-point arc against them enter games … well, expecting to shoot well against the Pistons.

Because so much of shooting is psychological, built on a foundation of confidence, the next opponent becomes emboldened by the success of the past several.

“When you’re struggling to stop people, I think people do have a feeling that it’s going to be a good night,” Van Gundy said. “I’m sure that happens.”

It happened again to them at Sacramento on Tuesday, when they lost an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter to lose 100-94. The Kings, a middle-of-the-road 3-point shooting team making 35.8 percent for the season, hit 13 of 24. With the game on the line in the final five minutes, they hit four straight.

“What’s happening to us is people are just lighting up long 3-pointers,” Van Gundy said.

The Pistons aren’t giving up an inordinate amount of triples. It’s a point of emphasis with Van Gundy to limit such attempts – and they have. The Pistons are fourth in the league for fewest 3-point attempts for the season. They, like all teams, especially try to limit corner threes – the shortest shot and, thus, the most efficient.

“Over the last 10 games, people are shooting 45 percent on above-the-break threes on us,” Van Gundy said. “Some of that is us. We did look at our closeouts today. But, quite honestly, we’ve hit a stretch where everybody’s making shots.”

He ticked off other numbers that on an intellectual level tell him things should be better and likely will be, given the leveling effect of the 82-game season.

The Pistons rank 10th defensively for the season, but 26th over the past five games despite underlying numbers that suggest they should be much better. They’ve given up the fewest fast-break points in the NBA over that span. They’re No. 5 in 3-point attempts surrendered. They’re No. 3 in fewest points allowed in the paint. All of those things earn gold stars from the coaching staff.

“It’s not like we’re running into the paint and letting people shoot threes,” he said. “They’re just making threes. Everything else has been pretty good. I’m not saying we’re happy with anything and we’ve got to get better at closing out.”

But Van Gundy knows the Pistons are at something of a tipping point at the midway point – on the periphery of the playoffs but battling disappointment at an injury-plagued season that’s fallen short of preseason expectations.