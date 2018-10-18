Pistons survive a dogfight to win the opener; big nights for Griffin, Drummond

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 103-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesars Arena

DOGFIGHT IN DETROIT – Dwane Casey talked throughout training camp about the need for NBA teams to plow through adversity. It appears adversity decided to start its NBA tour at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons, shorthanded and dealing with foul trouble to Andre Drummond, saw a 13-point second-half lead dwindle to one with a minute left. The Pistons didn’t score on their next two possessions, which ended with shot-clock violations after misses at the shot-clock buzzer, and the Nets – getting the ball back with 15 seconds left – turned it over under their basket. Two Reggie Jackson free throws gave Brooklyn a chance to force overtime, but Glenn Robinson III smothered Joe Harris’ attempted 3-pointer to tie and the Pistons escaped. Blake Griffin finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Andre Drummond with 24 points and 20 rebounds. The Pistons dream of fielding a healthy team evaporated before the opening jump ball of the season opener. Two starters, Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock, missed the game – Johnson with a toe injury that flared during the preseason, Bullock with illness. Brooklyn fared worse, playing without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Shabazz Napier. The first-game jitters Casey feared were on full display to start. The Pistons seemed a step slow defensively – the Nets picked up 20 points in the paint in the first quarter in taking a 29-17 lead before the Pistons closed on a 7-0 run – and didn’t adhere to Casey’s “shot spectrum,” not taking a 3-pointer in the first seven minutes. They coughed it up six times in the first quarter, but then committed only seven the rest of the way.

WHAT A WEEK – Quite a week for Zach Lofton. He barely slept Sunday night, fretting being waived by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline for roster reduction. Instead, Lofton was granted a two-way contract, meaning he’ll spend most of the year with the Grand Rapids Drive but is allowed 45 days with the parent NBA Pistons during the G League calendar. On Wednesday – with the absences of Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock – he was active and in uniform. And … HE PLAYED! Lofton opened the second quarter and played the first three minutes, missing his only shot, committing a turnover but atoning with a steal. Without Johnson or Bullock, the Pistons started Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard at the two wing spots but they combined for only 16 first-half minutes. Dwane Casey played Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith together for the last eight minutes of the first half and down the stretch of the game with Jackson finishing with 32 minutes played and Smith with 28. Three bench players – Langston Galloway, Glenn Robinson III and Smith – all played more minutes than Brown and Kennard.

MUDDLED SPECTRUM – After averaging 40.8 3-point shots a game over their five preseason games, the Pistons took seven minutes before getting their first one up – on their 11th shot – in the regular-season opener. And they wound up taking only 24 for the game, five fewer than the Pistons averaged last season. Dwane Casey preaches “shot spectrum” – what shots are desirable and what ones aren’t – with a heavy emphasis on open 3-pointers off of passes and shots at the rim – and the Pistons were superb at eliminating the mid-range shots in preseason. They took more in the first three quarters (12) than they took in any preseason game, though, and didn’t come close to their preseason average of 43.7 percent of their shots coming from the 3-point arc. The Pistons finished at 25 percent from the 3-point arc. Brooklyn, which finished second to Houston a year ago in 3-point attempts, also had a subpar night from the arc, finishing 5 of 27.