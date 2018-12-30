Pistons suffer stinging setback as Fournier’s buzzer beater erases late comeback

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 109-107 loss to the Orlando Magic at Away Center

A BUZZER DAGGER – Three free throws to tie with 2.5 seconds left in a hostile arena? Yeah, that’s pretty much the definition of clutch free throws. That’s what Reggie Bullock faced when he was fouled on a last-ditch attempt to come back from nine points down in the last four minutes at Orlando. Bullock made all three, but the Pistons wound up taking a stinging loss when Evan Fournier floated a runner home from about 17 feet over Andre Drummond at the buzzer – not exactly an easy shot to win it. The Pistons went on a 9-2 run capped by a Bullock triple to pull within three with 1:41 to play. After neither team scored, the Pistons got the ball back with 38 seconds left. Bullock missed a triple to tie, but Reggie Jackson scored a layup with eight seconds left after an Andre Drummond offensive rebound. Terrence Ross’ layup with 5.4 to go restored Orlando’s lead to three and set up the possession that resulted in Fournier fouling Bullock, atoning with the game winner. Tied at 87 early in the fourth quarter, Orlando used two D.J. Augustin 3-point shots to fuel an 8-0 run that put the Magic ahead until Bullock tied it. The Pistons, coming off a 37-point loss at Indiana, scored six points on their first two possessions, then went 11 straight trips over 5:30 without a point as Orlando went on a 16-0 run. The Magic’s lead reached 14 in the second quarter when Dwane Casey’s bench put together a 10-0 run. The bench contributed 32 first-half points, but had a tougher time generating offense in the second half, adding just 10 points to their total.

KENNARD SHINES – It’s been a topsy-turvy three weeks for Luke Kennard since scoring a career-high 28 points at Philadelphia Dec. 10 when he made just his second start of the season. He scored only 24 points over the next six games, then didn’t get off the bench in Wednesday’s win over Washington. But he bounced back with 14 points off the bench in Friday’s loss at Indiana, including an 11-point second quarter, and he was the Pistons best player in the first half at Orlando, scoring 13 of his 16 points and figuring as the central figure on their comeback from a 14-point deficit to tie. An apparent Kennard basket and potential three-point play was curiously wiped away in the third quarter when it was ruled the foul came before the shot, though Kennard had just received the ball when he shot his layup. Kennard’s slump was marked by tentative play – hesitating to take open shots, rarely attacking or drawing fouls. He’s clearly been more assertive and looking for scoring opportunities over the past two games. With rookie Bruce Brown the latest to get a shot at the fifth starting position, Kennard’s role figures to be the scoring anchor for the second unit along with Langston Galloway as the Pistons await the return of Ish Smith from injury. Kennard hit 7 of 11 shots against Orlando and added six rebounds and three assists.

PLUGGING THE HOLE – When the Pistons scored 38 points in Sunday’s second quarter to crawl back into the game after a 21-point first quarter, it coincided with them stopping the flow of turnovers that erupted into a gusher over the past several games and peaked with a season-worst 24 against Washington followed by 22 more in the loss at Indiana. After committing five in the first quarter while shooting just 35 percent, the Pistons committed just one turnover in the second quarter and didn’t commit their first of the second half until late in the third quarter – and that came on a review that took away a Jose Calderon basket due to a shot-clock violation. The Pistons wound up committing 13 turnovers, the same as Orlando – though the Magic enjoyed a 16-8 edge in points off of turnovers.