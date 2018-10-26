Pistons starting to figure out how to counter when defenses gang up on Griffin

DETROIT – The good news is that the Pistons are 4-0 and their offense ranks No. 8.

The bad news? Well, there is no bad news here. But there is this: There are obvious areas where the offense isn’t functioning on all cylinders, which makes you wonder where this thing could be headed once things align with a little more precision.

One glaring area for improvement is the shooting of the wings, so critical for success in an offense built around Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. The starters, Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, are a combined 6 of 27 from the 3-point line.

Langston Galloway has been the most frequently used wing off the bench and he, like Bullock, has made just 3 of 15 3-pointers. Luke Kennard is shooting 50 percent from the arc – but on only two attempts. And now he might be looking at a sustained absence, depending on what the verdict is on the shoulder injury suffered in Thursday’s win over Cleveland.

Glenn Robinson III’s minutes should expand if Kennard misses any significant time and he’s been a 40 percent 3-point shooter the past two seasons. But he’s only shot three so far.

Bullock, Galloway, Robinson and Kennard, when he returns, on paper form a potent 3-point cohort of wings. The coaching staff expects to see a jump from Johnson, too, a career 29 percent 3-point shooter.

And as long as Blake Griffin is playing at the level he’s flashed over the season’s first four games – certifiably an MVP caliber level, no less – those guys are going to get plenty of space to fire away from the 3-point line.

Coming off of his 50-point destruction of Philadelphia, Griffin saw the most aggressive double teaming yet against Cleveland. Ty Lue no doubt noticed the early-season shooting misadventures and made the logical decision to make somebody other than Griffin beat the Pistons.

The Pistons expect to see more teams start swarming Griffin and testing their ability to respond. They know Griffin will scan the horizon and make the right decision. It’s on them to start making shots.

“More times than not, we’ll probably see that a lot,” Andre Drummond said after seeing Cleveland’s strategy in action. “He’s a very willing passer and a very good passer, at that. So it’s just going to open up the floor for everybody.”

The Pistons haven’t had a player who forces the defense’s hand the way Griffin does since … when? By the time the Pistons added Chris Webber, injuries had robbed him of his high-impact ability. The Goin’ to Work championship Pistons didn’t have a player like that. Rasheed Wallace would come closest, but his resistance to spending much time in the post diluted his playmaking capacity. The closest the Bad Boys had to Griffin was Adrian Dantley. You’d have to go back to Bob Lanier, probably, to find a more succinct analogy.

And there’s an art to learning how to play off of a player with Griffin’s skill set – more reason to expect the Pistons to find their groove as they become more familiar with how to counter the double teams he’ll command.

“Make sure we get our spacing, hold our spacing, understand where they’re coming from,” Dwane Casey said of the learning process after the win over Cleveland. “I thought the second half we did a better job of that. We swung it around, got two wide-open looks.”

After taking 35 shots in the win over Philadelphia, when the 76ers double teamed less frequently, Griffin took 13 against Cleveland. He had just three assists, his season low, which isn’t so much a reflection on his teammates’ shooting as it is on the reality that double teaming will probably lead to more hockey assists than actual assists for Griffin – pop it out to start a sequence of passes that get the ball to an open shooter on the weak side. Again, part of the learning process.

“It’s reading,” Griffin said. “Each double team is different. Sometimes the five comes, sometimes the cutter defender comes, sometimes they come from the nail. It’s just reading the back side and making yourself available. We’ll probably work on that tomorrow, I’m sure. We’ll see that coming up.”

It’s not lost on Griffin’s teammates the possibilities he’ll create for them once they grow more familiar with ways to exploit the openings spawned by him drawing multiple defenders.

“In the first quarter they were doubling a little differently,” Reggie Jackson said. “It took us a second to figure out how to adjust. But once we did, made it really easy. He’s a great passer out of doubles. He welcomes them and he allows us to all play on the back side. It allows everybody to get easier, more confident looks.”

No one’s gotten more of those than Jackson, who’s taken 30 triples and hit at a 40 percent clip. The other point guard, Ish Smith, has picked up where left off last season by shooting 53 percent from the 3-point arc on a career-best 3.8 attempts a game. Griffin has been sizzling from the 3-point line, making 15 of 23 for a league-best 65 percent among players with at least three attempts a game.

So for all their fits and starts, the Pistons have managed to cobble together a pretty potent offense as they learn Casey’s system and best ways to play off of their star. They’re eager to see where it takes them when they really figure things out.