Pistons start slow, can’t complete comeback this time in loss at Charlotte

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 98-86 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

NO COMEBACK THIS TIME – Looks like the torrid shooting to cap the comeback overtime win at Minnesota was less a turning point than an aberration for the Pistons. They hit 9 of 13 3-point shots in a 40-point fourth quarter to rally from 14 points down in the win over the Timberwolves. Midway through the second quarter at Charlotte, the Pistons had scored 24 points and had scored seven baskets with seven turnovers. They struggled to get to 40 points by halftime, matching their season low for a first half, and only Reggie Bullock (2 of 4) had made a 3-pointer in 17 attempts. And for all of that, the game was really lost in the first few minutes of the second half. The Pistons, who trailed by just five at halftime despite their offensive inefficiency, saw their deficit quickly get to double digits in the third quarter. Charlotte’s Marvin Williams hit four3-point shots in the first six minutes of the quarter. The Pistons trailed by 10 at halftime and by 15 in the third quarter, but cut it back to 10 by the end of the fourth quarter and pulled within three when Charlotte then missed its first nine shots. But the Hornets went on a 9-0 run as the Pistons went four straight possessions without scoring to pull away. Williams hit 7 of 11 3-pointers and led Charlotte with 24 points while Kemba Walker added 22. Blake Griffin had 23 to lead the Pistons. The game was the last of a rugged three-week, 11-game stretch against potential playoff teams. Dogged by injuries during the stretch, the Pistons finished 3-8.

COURSE CORRECTION – Jose Calderon, a 41 percent career 3-point shooter, made a triple with 5:28 left in the second quarter. There should have been nothing remarkable about it, but Calderon had made just one of his last 25 3-point attempts. Of the 385 NBA players who’d taken at least 20 3-point shots going into the game, only Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had a worse shooting percentage than Calderon’s 12.9 percent. It was also the first 3-point shot made by any Piston besides Reggie Bullock for the game. At the time, Bullock was 3 of 5 and his teammates had missed all 14 of their attempts. Calderon had to launch the triple with the shot clock about to expire and drained it. A few minutes later the situation repeated itself and Calderon again made a three – only this time it was too late by a fraction of a second and wiped out. Calderon sunk another three a few possessions after that and finished with six points and three assists in 20 minutes, hitting 2 of 3 from the arc.

PUSHING THROUGH – The virus that started with Zaza Pachulia, knocking him out of action for a game last weekend, claimed Andre Drummond as its latest victim. Blake Griffin missed Wednesday’s shootaround at Minnesota and took IV fluids throughout the day, then scored 34 points in the comeback overtime win. Drummond started and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds – but no points or no rebounds in the fourth quarter. Dwane Casey took him out less than five minutes into the game and bringing him back for the last two minutes of the first quarter, varying his substitution pattern in seeming a nod to Drummond’s condition. But Drummond wound up playing the last 14 minutes of the half consecutively and finished the night at 38 minutes. Drummond, by the way, has recorded six 20-point, 20-rebound games this season and has four other games where he came up either a rebound or a point short.