Pistons snap 7-game skid, continue mastery of Suns with 7th straight win

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 113-111 win over the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena

BACKCOURT BACKLOG – Bruce Brown missed his second straight game with a sore left knee, but the Pistons expect he’ll return soon and Luke Kennard shouldn’t be too far behind him. When they both return, Casey will have some juggling to do on the perimeter to make sure the Pistons get a glimpse of all their young players heading into a critical off-season. The logjam at shooting guard includes four players on rookie deals: Brown, Kennard, Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Mykhailiuk had his best game in the four he’s played since returning from a hip injury, finishing with 13 points, four assists and three steals. Thomas, who played on Tuesday at Denver for the first time since suffering a broken foot in early November, only played the final two minutes of the third quarter but drained his only shot, a 3-pointer, that gave the Pistons an eight-point lead, at the time their largest of the game. And for all of Casey’s options at shooting guard, the player who helped them win the game from that spot in the fourth quarter was Brandon Knight. Knight – who actually played some point guard during a brief stretch of the fourth while Derrick Rose rested – scored 11 of his 19 in the final quarter and hit 5 of 11 from the 3-point arc for the game. It was Rose, ultimately, who had his fingerprints all over the win. He led the Pistons with 31 points, tying his season high, including the first seven of the fourth quarter as the Pistons pushed their lead to 10 points with nine minutes to play. It was his last four points, though, that won the game. Rose scored two sensational baskets in the final minute – one when he took DeAndre Ayton to the basket, stopped, pivoted and scored over him, the next when he beat rookie Cameron Johnson off the dribble. Each basket put the Pistons ahead by four points, just enough cushion as they snapped a seven-game losing streak against the likeliest opponent. It was their seventh straight win over the Suns, against whom they now own a 12-4 record since 2012-13 – their best against any NBA opponent. The Suns had a chance to tie or win after the Pistons committed a turnover on an inbounds pass with 1.9 seconds left, but Devin Booker’s shot from the corner fell short.

FRONTCOURT PUZZLE – Encouraged by what he saw from his lineup changes in Denver, Dwane Casey stuck with the same starting unit which included John Henson and Christian Wood up front. In Henson, Wood and Thon Maker, the Pistons have three long and lanky interior defenders that offer defensive interchangeability and the mobility that the modern NBA requires. If there’s a vulnerability, it’s that the Pistons lack a more imposing physical defender on the interior. And Phoenix’s DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, is the type of player who can exploit that weakness. Ayton finished with 20 points on 10 of 12 shooting with 10 rebounds. Phoenix’s backup center is also a physical bull, ex-Pistons backup Aron Baynes and he finished with seven points and four rebounds in 12 minutes. Against Phoenix, Casey brought Sekou Doumbouya off the bench about eight minutes into each half for Henson. He started the second quarter with Maker replacing Wood, but went with Donta Hall over Maker in the second half. Casey liked what he saw from Hall, rolling with him until the Pistons went small for the final minute. Wood finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes

DRAFT DEBATE – A big reason draft night unfolded with such startling results for the Pistons – allowing them to draft Sekou Doumbouya, a player they had pegged for the top half of the lottery, with the 15th pick – was the fact the Phoenix Suns drafted North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson 11th. How their careers unfold will determine who won the night, but judging it by first-year results – or second- or third-year results, for that matter – is likely going to be premature. That’s because Johnson, who spent five years in college, turns 24 next week – nearly five years older than Doumbouya. Suns assistant general manager Jeff Bower – who spent four years as general manager of the Pistons under Stan Van Gundy – actually recruited Johnson when Bower was head coach at Marist. Johnson spent his first three years at Pittsburgh, near where he went to high school, before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. Johnson came into Friday’s game averaging 7.9 points in 20 minutes a game. His calling card is his 3-point shot, hitting 40 percent on 4.5 attempts a game. After being scoreless for the first three quarters, Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Phoenix came back from 12 points down. He finished with nine points and five rebounds. Doumbouya finished with six points, three rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes.